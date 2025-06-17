Tucker Carlson Issues Chilling Warning as U.S. Prepares to Bomb Iran | Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - U.S. airstrikes on Iran could begin at any moment and trigger World War III—but Tucker Carlson says it’s all built on a lie.

Antiwar.com’s Scott Horton warns that the White House is preparing to enter Israel’s fight directly, while Axios confirms Israel is pressuring the U.S. to help bomb Iran.

One strike could unleash global chaos: U.S. casualties, an oil shock, and a full-scale war.

But here’s the problem—the U.S. intelligence community says Iran isn’t building a nuclear weapon. Tulsi Gabbard confirmed that just three months ago.

So what changed?

Carlson blames “warmongers” like Mark Levin and Sean Hannity for dragging Trump toward catastrophe. “An attack on Iran could very easily become a world war. We’d lose,” he warned.

Iran is not Iraq. It’s armed, backed by China and Russia, and a core part of the BRICS alliance.

Economist Martin Armstrong recently told us the real reason runs deeper: with global economies collapsing, the elites need war to reset the system.

Will Trump hold the line—or take the bait?

Watch Maria Zeee’s explosive report before the first U.S. bomb drops.

STORY #2 - Something is very wrong with the Minnesota lawmaker shooting—the official story is full of holes and it’s falling apart fast.

The deeper you dig into Vance Boelter’s alleged “hit list” and backstory, the more it reeks of a cover-up hiding in plain sight.

Authorities claimed he lived with a Papa John’s delivery guy who called him a Trump supporter. But Fox 9 tells a different story: Boelter is married, lives with his family, and owns a sprawling home. So why invent a fake roommate?

Then there’s the so-called “hit list.” Senator John Hoffman—who was actually shot—isn’t even on it. But Kari Dziedzic, who died of cancer six months ago, is.

Boelter is 6'1", 220 pounds. The shooter in the footage appears slim and nearly a foot shorter. And somehow, police were already on the scene before Boelter entered—yet a shootout still erupted at the front door.

None of it adds up.

“This smells like a cover-up,” one investigator said. But by who?

It’s starting to feel like the movie Civil War—where no one knows who’s fighting for what.

Watch Maria Zeee’s full breakdown before the truth about the Minnesota shooting disappears forever.

STORY #3 - The MAGA movement is turning on itself—and it’s happening as the world teeters on the edge of World War III.

Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene are warning against U.S. military involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict. But instead of being heard—they’re under attack.

Carlson, smeared as a “foreign agent,” told Steve Bannon that the owners of Fox News “are all in” on using U.S. military power for foreign interests. “Anyone who stands in the way will be destroyed,” he warned.

MTG didn’t hold back either. She blasted pro-war Republicans as “fake MAGA” and said the conflict would “quickly engulf the Middle East, BRICS, and NATO.” That post? Over 5 million views and counting.

And here’s what they’re not telling you: Iran’s top oil buyer is China. Its closest ally? Russia. One wrong move could spark nuclear war—and everyone knows it.

This isn’t left vs. right. It’s war vs. peace.

Time is running out—and what happens next could spark world war. Maria Zeee’s report exposes what they don’t want you to see. Watch now.

We’ll be back with another episode tomorrow. See you then.