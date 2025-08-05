DIGITAL ID: The Shocking Plan to Kill Free Speech Forever | Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - The U.S. is on the verge of launching a dystopian online surveillance machine—and disturbingly, Republicans are helping make it law.

The SCREEN Act and KOSA claim to protect kids, but they’re Trojan horses. If passed, every American adult would be forced to verify their ID to access the internet—just like in Australia, where “age checks” morphed into speech policing. In the UK, digital ID is already required for jobs, housing, and healthcare.

This is how they silence dissent: by tying your identity to everything you read, say, or buy online.

The trap is nearly shut. Once it locks in, online freedom vanishes forever.

Will Americans wake up before it’s too late? Watch Maria Zeee expose the full blueprint—and how little time we have left.

STORY #2 - China just launched an economic strike that could cripple the U.S. war machine—and the media is staying silent.

As WWIII tensions escalate, Beijing is hitting America where it hurts: the defense supply chain.

China is cutting off the rare minerals that power U.S. missiles, satellites, and drones—choking production while Washington sleepwalks into conflict.

Russian and Chinese navies are holding joint military drills in the Sea of Japan, but the real damage is economic. China’s export bans are already delaying critical defense parts by months, with samarium prices surging 60-fold.

With 90% global control of rare earths, China supplies the minerals behind over 80,000 Pentagon components—from night vision and missile systems to satellite guidance. Without them, U.S. military production grinds to a halt.

Defense contractors are sounding the alarm. But instead of addressing the crisis, Western leaders are hitting the gas—fueling war abroad while their own nations collapse under inflation, poisoned food, and political decay.

Peace isn’t dying—it’s already dead. And the next phase of global conflict is closer than anyone will admit.

Watch Maria Zeee’s urgent report before the next domino falls.

STORY #3 - The UK is now using terrorist-tracking AI to hunt anti-migrant protesters—proving once again that “hate speech” laws are just censorship rebranded.

Software originally built to stop ISIS is now targeting Brits who speak out against asylum hotels or expose two-tier policing.



A bombshell report from The Telegraph reveals that a secret Whitehall unit deployed anti-terror tools during the Southport riots to silence dissent. The firm behind the tech, Faculty, was hired to detect jihadist propaganda—now it flags posts critical of government policy.

Even worse, leaked emails show UK officials pressuring TikTok to identify users with so-called “dangerous” views.

And while U.S. leaders claim to be concerned, nearly identical censorship bills are quietly moving through Congress.

When did free speech become a crime?

The free world isn’t collapsing—it’s being rewired for obedience. Watch Maria Zeee’s full report before this Orwellian blueprint reaches America.

Is the Cyanide That Kills in Law & Order the Same Cyanide That Heals in Apricot Seeds?

By John A. Richardson, Jr.

Founder, Operation World Without Cancer

Exploring the Difference Between Poison and Potential in Vitamin B17

Cyanide—the word alone is enough to conjure up images of mystery, murder, and crime scene drama. From poison pills in spy thrillers to toxic cocktails on Law & Order, cyanide has long held a notorious reputation.

So how could something so deadly also be found inside something as innocent as an apricot seed? More importantly, why do some researchers and doctors insist that this form of cyanide may heal rather than harm?

To understand this paradox, we must delve into the science presented in G. Edward Griffin’s influential and controversial book, World Without Cancer: The Story of Vitamin B17. Specifically, chapters six and seven—titled “The Total Mechanism” and “The Cyanide Scare”—provide the scientific foundation behind the argument that the form of cyanide found in over 1,200 edible foods, especially apricot seeds and the seeds of many other stone fruits, can be selectively toxic to cancer cells while sparing healthy ones.

Let’s unpack that.

Chapter 6 of World Without Cancer: The Total Mechanism

How Nature Designed a Targeted Weapon Against Cancer Cells

Griffin introduces us to a compound called Amygdalin, more commonly known as Vitamin B17, and by its purified name, Laetrile. Amygdalin is a molecule composed of four parts: two glucose molecules, one benzaldehyde molecule, and one cyanide radical.

That’s right—cyanide is built into the molecular structure of Vitamin B17. But—and here’s the crucial distinction—it’s bound cyanide, locked within a non-toxic compound until it’s activated.

So how does it get activated?

The key lies in the presence of an enzyme called beta-glucosidase. This enzyme is found in minimal quantities throughout the body—but in large amounts within cancer cells (up to 100x that found in healthy cells).

When Amygdalin reaches a cancer cell, the beta-glucosidase enzyme “unlocks” the molecule, releasing the cyanide and benzaldehyde directly in the presence of the cancer cell. In essence, cancer cells unwittingly trigger their own destruction.

Meanwhile, healthy cells contain another enzyme called rhodanese, which neutralizes cyanide by converting it into a harmless compound called thiocyanate. Rhodanese acts as a natural defense mechanism, ensuring that any accidental release of cyanide in healthy tissue is quickly detoxified.

This is what Griffin and other researchers describe as “the total mechanism.” It’s a system designed by nature with built-in checks and balances—selective toxicity that delivers a lethal dose to cancer cells while leaving normal cells unharmed.

It’s not a “miracle cure.” It’s biochemistry.

Chapter 7: The Cyanide Scare

Weaponizing Fear to Suppress a Natural Alternative

If nature’s design is so elegant, why do most people only associate cyanide with poison?

Griffin devotes the next chapter to answering this question. He details how the medical establishment and regulatory agencies, like the FDA, leveraged public fear of cyanide to discredit Laetrile research and criminalize its use.

Newspaper headlines ran with terms like “dangerous,” “deadly,” and “toxic,” often failing to distinguish between the free cyanide found in industrial chemicals and the bound cyanide in Vitamin B17.

To drive the point home, Griffin draws a compelling analogy: consider table salt, which is made from sodium and chlorine—both of which are toxic in their isolated forms. But when bonded together, they create something safe and essential to human life.

The same goes for Amygdalin.

In fact, many common foods contain trace amounts of cyanide in bound form—such as apples, peaches, lima beans, and millet. These foods have been consumed for thousands of years without documented evidence. What’s changed isn’t the food, Griffin argues—it’s the political and economic forces behind modern medicine.

The chapter includes compelling evidence that the “cyanide scare” was amplified by pharmaceutical interests that saw Laetrile as a threat to their monopoly on cancer treatment. It wasn’t just about safety—it was about control.

Two Types of Cyanide. Two Very Different Stories.

So back to the original question:

Is the cyanide that kills in Law & Order the same as the cyanide that heals in apricot seeds?

Chemically speaking—yes, it’s the same cyanide ion. But the context makes all the difference.

Free cyanide , as used in industrial applications or depicted in crime shows, enters the bloodstream unregulated and poisons everything it touches.

Bound cyanide, as found in Amygdalin, is released only under specific biochemical conditions—primarily cancer cells—thanks to the presence of the beta-glucosidase enzyme.

Think of it like a loaded weapon that only fires when pointed at cancer. That’s not a hazard. That’s a strategy.

Why This Matters Now

Modern oncology continues to favor chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery—the Big Three. And yet, survival rates for many types of cancer have seen limited improvement over the decades.

Meanwhile, research into natural, non-toxic solutions, such as Vitamin B17, has been systematically buried, blocked, or belittled.

But the tide is turning. More patients are asking pertinent questions. Many more integrative doctors, naturopaths, and enlightened Medical Doctors are embracing nutritional approaches. And more advocates—like those at the Operation World Without Cancer initiative—are fighting to bring this knowledge back into public view.

It’s time to answer the question:

What if the cure isn’t locked away in a lab but buried inside the foods we’ve been told to fear?

Final Thought

The cyanide conversation is less about chemistry and more about context.

When unbound, cyanide is unquestionably dangerous. But when embedded within a molecule like Amygdalin—activated only in the presence of cancer-specific enzymes and neutralized by healthy cells—it transforms from a universal threat into a targeted tool.

That’s not science fiction. That’s biochemistry with purpose.

For those willing to challenge conventional wisdom, explore suppressed research, and follow the trail laid out in World Without Cancer: The Story of Vitamin B17, the evidence points to a powerful truth:

The very molecule that frightens us may also be part of nature’s design to heal us.

Join the conversation.

Have you explored natural therapies like B17? What have you been told about the cyanide in apricot seeds?

Leave a comment below or visit Operation World Without Cancer at OWWC.org to learn more.

Get the book.

Go to myworldwithoutcancer.com to get a free PDF download of G. Edward Griffin’s life-changing book, World Without Cancer: The Story of Vitamin B17.

Check out Vitamin B17 and Apricot Seeds.

Go to RNCstore.com/PULSE to learn more.

