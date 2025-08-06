Former Green Beret Issues Urgent Warning About Microsoft’s Stargate Project | Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - President Trump is about to CRUSH woke banks that blacklist conservatives.

After years of financial warfare, the Trump administration is set to unleash an executive order that finally punishes banks for targeting Americans over their beliefs—with massive fines, public shaming, and direct referrals to the Justice Department.

The crackdown comes in response to a disturbing rise in “debanking,” where people are cut off from their accounts for daring to think differently. Even journalists have been locked out. Law-abiding citizens denied access to their own money—simply for having the “wrong” opinion.

The message has been crystal clear: Obey, or lose control of your finances.

That ends now.

Watch Maria Zeee’s full report to see what this means your financial future.

#ad: “Unequal weights are an abomination to the Lord,” writes Alin Armstrong in his groundbreaking book The Bible and Gold.

Since Eden, gold has been God’s standard for honest money—a safeguard no one can print away or corrupt.

Genesis Gold Group shares that same commitment to biblical principles. Their faith-driven experts help you convert fragile paper promises into real, physical gold and silver that hold their value, even when the world’s systems fail.

Armstrong’s essential work exposes the lies of modern money. And Genesis Gold Group shows you how to fight back.

Get your FREE copy of The Bible and Gold now at goldbiblepulse.com and learn how to protect your retirement with God’s unchanging standard of honest money.

That’s goldbiblepulse.com — honest money for uncertain times.

Claim Your Free Copy of The Bible & Gold

DISCLOSURE: This ad was paid for by Genesis Gold Group. We may earn a small commission when you shop through our sponsors. Thank you for your support.

STORY #2 - RFK Jr. just tore down a Biden-era hospital scheme that paid providers to push vaccine compliance—using your tax dollars.

This is a HUGE WIN for medical freedom.

For years, hospitals were rewarded for reporting staff vaccination rates to the CDC. But this had nothing to do with safety—and everything to do with control. Those who refused to comply were publicly shamed and financially punished.

“Medical decisions should be made based on one thing: the wellbeing of the person—never on a financial bonus or a government mandate,” said HHS Secretary Kennedy. “Doctors deserve the freedom to use their training, follow the science, and speak the truth—without fear of punishment.”

CMS Administrator Dr. Oz called the repeal a vital step toward restoring true medical autonomy.

This wasn’t just a policy change—it was a direct hit on the system of medical coercion.

Maria Zeee’s report reveals what RFK Jr. could be dismantling next—and why the system is getting nervous.

#ad: Want protection from surveillance, hacking, and even electromagnetic threats?

Escape Zone’s elite Faraday bags block GPS, Bluetooth, RFID skimming, and EMF—perfect for phones, laptops, wallets, and more.

Their premium ballistic backpack even combines Faraday shielding with Kevlar armor, giving you the upper hand in an unpredictable world.

Want to shield your body, too? Try their EMF-blocking beanies and blankets—because protection shouldn’t stop with your phone.

Whether it’s for you, your family, or someone you love—don’t leave it to chance.



Shop now at escapezone.com/pulse and protect what matters most.

Protect Yourself From ALL Signals

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

STORY #3 - Microsoft’s Stargate AI data center just drained half a billion gallons of water from drought-stricken Abilene, Texas—while residents are being told to cut back on showers.

And this is only the beginning. By 2030, AI data centers are projected to consume 7% of Texas’ entire water supply.

As families are forced to conserve, Big Tech is torching billions of gallons using outdated cooling systems that waste every drop—and towns like Abilene are already paying the price.

This isn’t just a Texas problem—it’s coming for every state.

Doc Pete Chambers, former Green Beret and candidate for Governor, warns that Texas is barreling toward a manmade disaster. If nothing changes, the cattle industry could collapse, food prices could soar, and Texans may be forced to rely on imported beef riddled with disease.

He’s calling for urgent action: coastal desalination, water recycling, and strict limits on where these facilities can be built.

Are we really going to drain our land, kill our food supply, and surrender to Silicon Valley—just to keep AI online?



Watch the full interview to hear what the current Governor of Texas refuses to admit.

#ad: Your health is under attack—from every angle. But you’re not powerless.

The Energetic Health Institute, led by Dr. Henry Ealy, is giving everyday Americans the tools they need to reclaim their health and fight back.

Visit myehialoha.org/#vfox and enter code VFOX for 30% off all online programs.

Explore powerful courses that teach you how to detox, protect, and heal—outside Big Pharma’s grip. Learn about vaccine risks, natural cancer therapies, EMF dangers, and how to rebuild your health from the inside out.

Don’t miss this opportunity! Go to myehialoha.org/#vfox and use code VFOX for 30% off now.

Reclaim Your Health

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

Thanks for watching. Follow us (@Zeee_Media and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another episode tomorrow. In the meantime, enjoy this educational post from our trusted sponsor.

Share