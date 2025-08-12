STORY #1 - Climate lockdowns have hit Canada—where walking in the woods can now cost you $28,000 in fines.

Agenda 2030 is no longer theory… it’s here.

Critics warn this is the next phase of the UN’s Smart City agenda—using climate as the pretext to lock citizens inside tightly controlled districts under digital ID and central bank digital currency.

Once that system is in place, fines could be drained from your account instantly with no warning, no appeal, and no way to fight back.

This isn’t about safety—it’s about total control. Watch Maria Zeee’s report for the proof.

STORY #2 - AI-induced psychosis is spreading at an alarming rate—and a shocking new case shows just how dangerous this tech has become.

On TikTok, a woman posted 24 videos claiming she “fell in love” with her psychiatrist after he manipulated her into it. Multiple AI chatbots appear to coordinate in real time to validate her story, even crowning her “The Oracle” before thousands of live viewers.

We’re told AI is “just math,” yet it’s now shaping human beliefs, feeding delusions, and creating dangerous emotional dependencies. And it’s happening while governments quietly hardwire AI into phones, operating systems, and public services—making it nearly impossible to avoid.

If a chatbot can convince someone they have divine powers, what happens when the same systems control your identity, money, and access to information?

The danger isn’t coming—it’s already here.

Maria Zeee’s report shows what’s really happening and how to fight back before it’s too late.

STORY #3 - Texas just delivered one of the biggest election-fraud crackdowns in years with 15 Democrats indicted in a sweeping vote-harvesting sting.

The two-year probe, led by Attorney General Ken Paxton, uncovered a coordinated scheme that allegedly swung multiple local races in a Democrat stronghold. Among those charged: a sitting county judge, city council members, school officials, and former party leaders.

Under Texas’s 2021 election-integrity reforms, paid ballot harvesting can carry up to 10 years in prison. Yet top Democrats remain silent.

Now Vice President JD Vance says a similar reckoning is on the way nationwide, with federal Russiagate investigations already issuing subpoenas and preparing indictments. “If you broke the law, you’ve got to face consequences,” he warned.

Texas proved it’s possible to hold the corrupt accountable. The question is—will Washington?

