Yesterday, Russia cut off peace talks with the West after Ukraine struck multiple airbases housing nuclear-capable bombers.

Top forecaster Martin Armstrong warned this was coming—and what he says comes next is even worse.

You might remember we recently covered Armstrong’s dire prediction—not just about Ukraine falling, but about the collapse of Europe itself.

Back then, it looked like President Trump might be making some diplomatic progress. But that didn’t last long.

Ukraine tried to assassinate President Putin. Trump issued a chilling warning that “bad things… REALLY BAD” could soon happen to Russia. And just hours before peace talks were set to resume in Istanbul, Ukraine launched strategic drone strikes on multiple Russian nuclear bases.

Russia responded by cutting off negotiations. And across Europe, the drums of war are beating louder, with major nations reinstituting military drafts.

Martin Armstrong saw this coming. He’s with us today—and his warning is now unfolding in real time.

Armstrong opened the conversation with a blunt take.

If he were in Putin’s position, he said, he wouldn’t agree to any peace deal. Because in his view, Europe has already declared war, just without saying it out loud.

Poland is training its citizens for combat. Germany is calling up men as old as 60. And, as Armstrong put it, “Europe knows it’s in trouble and instead of reforming, they need an external enemy.” That enemy, he said, is Putin.

He criticized European leaders for escalating the conflict while pretending to seek peace, and said China isn’t fooled.

“This is a war against NATO,” he said. The media may claim it’s still just Ukraine vs. Russia, but Armstrong believes the global fault lines have already shifted.

“Why would you agree to a peace deal when every European country is against you?” he asked. “China… knows this is not a war with Ukraine anymore. This is a war against NATO.”

From there, the conversation turned even darker. Armstrong didn’t hold back—he said the future of Europe is already lost.

European leaders, he argued, are using war as a distraction from their crumbling economies. And now, even U.S. officials are starting to admit it behind closed doors. “We got to get the hell out of NATO,” they told him.

The most alarming economic signal, according to Armstrong, is coming from Germany. He said its economy has shrunk by 3%, which is catastrophic given that Germany makes up a quarter of the EU’s entire GDP.

When Germany goes down, he warned, the rest of Europe will follow. And with Japan also slipping into decline, the global dominoes are falling fast.

“Europe has no future,” he warned.

Then came what Armstrong believes is the real reason for the war with Russia. Not democracy. Not defense. Resources.

“I’ve been flat-out told Russia has $75 trillion in natural resource assets,” he said.

And in his view, that’s what European elites are really after. They believe if they can defeat Russia, they’ll claim the prize and use it to re-establish global dominance, even over the U.S. and Canada.

“They want the polls, they want Romania to sacrifice their lives… and then the rest of Europe will walk in scot-free.”

So, this war, Armstrong said, is not about “democracy.” It’s about empire.

The most emotional moment of the interview came when Armstrong shared a personal story about President Trump.

He recalled a private conversation where Trump explained why he wanted to get out of Afghanistan: “He said he was tired of writing letters to their parents. ‘Your son died for God and country,’ he said, ‘What are we doing there?’”

He believed Trump was deeply affected by the loss of life. “Let’s stop the killing,” Trump told him.

Armstrong suggested that anti-war mindset is exactly why the political establishment tried to take Trump down.

The most chilling part of the conversation wasn’t about nukes or drones—it was how casually the so-called elites gamble with human life.

The people pushing for war? They’re never the ones sent to fight it.

From Vietnam to Iraq to Afghanistan, we’ve seen this play out over and over again. Young men and women die, while the people who started the wars write books, collect speaking fees, and move on.

They’ve got bunkers. You don’t.

To them, war is a game of power and profit. The deaths? Just statistics. Just “collateral damage.”

Almost no one in power has the courage to say it out loud. But it’s the truth—and history keeps proving it.

Thanks for tuning in. Catch the full conversation below.

We’ll be back tonight with three explosive video reports, highlighting what the mainstream media refuses to cover. See you then.

