EXCLUSIVE: Unexpected Move by RFK Jr.’s HHS is Raising Eyebrows | Daily Pulse

RFK Jr. recently said his “vision” is that “every American” wears a “wearable within four years.”

It’s a shocking pivot for someone who’s spent decades warning about EMF.

On Joe Rogan’s podcast, Kennedy warned EMF “does all kinds of bad things, including causing cancer.”

He added he wouldn’t dare put a cell phone next to his head, and opts to use speakerphone or headphones instead.

That’s why his sudden push for EMF-emitting wearables is raising eyebrows.

Our guest, holistic health expert Inesa Ponomariovaite, warns this isn’t just a bad idea—it’s actually a weapon in disguise.

We often talk about transhumanism and the technocratic agenda on this broadcast while focusing on speech and other fundamental freedoms that are under threat. But one aspect that’s often overlooked is the health impact of the transhumanist agenda.

RFK Jr. recently made a statement that raised a lot of eyebrows. He said it’s his vision for every American to use a wearable device within the next four years.

Beyond the obvious privacy and surveillance concerns of these devices, there’s a deeper question here: What are the health impacts of wearables?

Has this seemingly well-meaning MAHA agenda taken the time to consider what EMFs do to the body, including the potential long-term consequences of continuous exposure?

Inesa Ponomariovaite is an entrepreneur, humanitarian, and holistic health professional who focuses specifically on these issues.

She warns that wearables are just another step in the transhumanist agenda, and that the frequencies they emit are not just harmful—they're about control.

Inesa joins us now.

According to Inesa Ponomariovaite, nearly everyone is walking around with toxic levels of heavy metals in their bodies. It’s a jarring claim that she can back up with personal experience.

“I’ve never seen a single patient or a single human being, including 5-year-old children, not being full of metals,” Inesa said.

But the real danger, she warned, starts when those metals interact with the modern tech that’s all around us. Devices like Fitbits, smartwatches, and phones don’t just interfere with your hormones and your immune system—they set off a harmful reaction inside the body that you can’t feel or see.

“Radiation starts activating that metal inside of you,” Inesa claims. “It’s like putting aluminum in a microwave.” You may not see the sparks, but your body takes the hit.

And no one’s watching out for it. “We don’t have a single independent study proving these devices are safe.” And the few studies that do exist are funded by the same companies selling the devices.

This isn’t a theory, Inesa explained. It’s a warning—and the clock is ticking.

Inesa is deeply concerned about RFK Jr.’s proposal to put health trackers on every American. To her, this isn’t about public health—it’s a transhumanist trap.

She compares it to building “a spider nest” filled with “tiny spiders” (wearables like Fitbits and smartwatches) all wired into a single digital web. Once we’re plugged in, Inesa explained, our autonomy disappears.

“If we’re all interconnected,” she warned, “somebody will have an ability to control that spider nest,” including the frequencies that shape your thoughts, mood, and behavior.

And that’s how freedom is lost. “It’s truly cooking a frog slowly in the microwave,” she said. “You won’t feel it until it’s too late.”

In Inesa’s eyes, these devices are deceptively marketed as tools for wellness. But in reality, she says, they’re a Trojan horse for total mind control.

Inesa’s next question cut deeper: “Who really wants this agenda on humanity?”

According to Inesa, this can’t be sugarcoated. She said the entire wearables movement has absolutely nothing to do with helping people; it’s all about monitoring and manipulating them.

The language of health, she warned, is being weaponized. What we’re told to believe is progress, Inesa says, is actually psychological warfare, and it is slowly reshaping how people think, feel, and behave.

Because most people are already carrying toxic loads of heavy metals and parasites, they’ve become easier to influence, physically and mentally.

“This is the biggest bioweapon against humanity,” Inesa stressed.

Maria directly called out the “fact-checkers” who defend EMF-emitting devices like Apple AirPods.

“They say there’s no evidence that radiation from Apple AirPods will cook your brain,” she said. “But why do they keep increasing the safety thresholds? Because people are getting sicker.”

Inesa agreed and said she doesn’t need a study to understand what’s happening. In her clinic, the transformation is clear. When people eliminate EMF exposure and detox heavy metals, everything changes.

“People start feeling peaceful,” she said.

But it goes beyond physical symptoms. She believes EMF damage is disrupting human relationships, numbing our ability to connect.

“The technology changes how people feel and connect. [But] we return people back to humanity.”

Inesa then dropped her strongest warning, saying, “There are no studies” on these “smart” devices, and “You are doing the experiment.”

The bigger problem, according to Inesa, is that people have become too numb to even realize something is wrong. “People are walking so numbed and so dead… they can’t even come up with the idea that something is wrong.”

Inesa doesn’t want more data or more innovation. What we need, she says, is a shift in consciousness. “No more following. Empower yourself. Question everything.”

Her warning isn’t a rant. It’s a wake-up call, a challenge—and a line in the sand.

Thanks for tuning in. If this information opened your eyes, don’t miss the full interview below, and be sure to share with a friend.

We’ll be back tomorrow with another new episode, highlighting what the media refuses to cover. See you then.

