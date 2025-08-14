The Silent Plan to Control Your Movement Is Already Underway | Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - They’re coming for your right to drive, and it’s happening in both red and blue states—moving in lockstep with a worldwide agenda.

Massachusetts is leading the way with Bill S2246, which would track every mile you drive through automaker and state data. While it doesn’t cap mileage yet, the bill orders agencies to create a “pathway” to slash annual travel—a direct step toward hard limits. Similar programs are already being tested in Texas, Arizona, Florida, and nearly every other state.

Supporters call it climate policy. Critics warn it’s the backbone of a global smart city system, where your movement, spending, and even behavior are tracked and restricted under digital ID and social credit rules. Australia is already enforcing it.

If they can control your miles, they can control your life. Watch Maria Zeee’s full report to see if your state is on the list.

#ad: Want protection from surveillance, hacking, and even electromagnetic threats?

Escape Zone’s elite Faraday bags block GPS, Bluetooth, RFID skimming, and EMF—perfect for phones, laptops, wallets, and more.

Their premium ballistic backpack even combines Faraday shielding with Kevlar armor, giving you the upper hand in an unpredictable world.

Want to shield your body, too? Try their EMF-blocking beanies and blankets—because protection shouldn’t stop with your phone.

Whether it’s for you, your family, or someone you love—don’t leave it to chance.



Shop now at escapezone.com/pulse and protect what matters most.

Protect Yourself From ALL Signals

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

STORY #2 - A Kentucky whistleblower says she was fired after exposing a years-long scheme that sold driver’s licenses to illegal aliens for cash.

Melissa Moorman, a former worker at Louisville’s Nia Center Licensing Branch, says employees were handing out licenses and permits—up to five times a day—for $200 each. Forged documents that looked authentic let recipients skip driving tests and evade Homeland Security checks.

She says the scam spanned multiple branches for years. After two co-workers tried to recruit her, Moorman reported it—only to find her login used for fraudulent transactions while she wasn’t even at work. In October 2024, Moorman alerted the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, and three months later, after speaking with a detective, she was fired—on the spot.

The state has voided more than 1,500 licenses but is hiding thousands more records. And Governor Andy Beshear continues to downplay the scandal.

Watch Maria Zeee’s explosive report to uncover just how deep this goes.

#ad: Are you sick and tired of being sick and tired?

Have you been struggling with symptoms post-COVID or after receiving the COVID shot?

Are you finding it difficult to recover, or are you dealing with other diseases and seeking natural healing methods?

If any of these resonate with you, The Art of Cellular Healing is the solution you’ve been looking for!

The Art of Cellular Healing is a comprehensive, DIY course designed to empower you with knowledge and tools for natural healing. Led by the renowned Dr. H, this course delves into the science and art of cellular health, offering a pathway to rejuvenate, detoxify, and regenerate your cells.

Whether you’re new to natural medicine or looking for advanced insights, this course is tailored to guide you on a transformative journey to optimal health.

Sign up today and use Promo Code "VFOX" for 30% savings.

Sign Up Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

STORY #3 - Newly declassified memos expose James Comey’s covert operation to leak classified intel to the New York Times—building the false narrative that Trump was a Russian asset.

The documents, delivered to Congress by Kash Patel, show Comey bypassed the FBI press office and used a secret backchannel to funnel intel directly to the media.

FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were even interviewed by the Times as part of the bureau’s “assistance.” Columbia law professor Daniel Richman admitted Comey repeatedly called him to pass classified material to Times reporter Michael Schmidt—ammunition for a narrative now proven false.

Eight years later, the truth is undeniable: Operation Mockingbird never died—it evolved for the digital age, embedding itself deep within America’s media-political machine.

Watch Maria Zeee’s full report—once you see how they manufacture reality, you can’t unsee it.

#ad: Want real freedom from inflation and Wall Street?

There’s one asset that’s transforming retirement wealth faster than anything else on the market: crypto inside an IRA.

Smart investors are moving fast as the crypto market outpaces investment returns on Wall Street.

Visit DailyPulseCrypto.com to start building real wealth in a crypto IRA you control and get up to $2,500 in free crypto when you open a qualifying account.

Book your free consultation at DailyPulseCrypto.com and supercharge your retirement today.

Supercharge Your Retirement Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

Thanks for watching. Follow us (@Zeee_Media and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another episode tomorrow. See you then.

Share