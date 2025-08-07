New Epstein Twist Rocks D.C. as Ghislaine Maxwell Seeks Trump Pardon | Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - Ghislaine Maxwell has reportedly cleared Trump’s name in a secret DOJ interview—and the transcript could drop any day now.

She told investigators she never saw Trump do anything “concerning.” But coming from a convicted child sex trafficker, what does that even mean?

Maxwell is seeking a pardon that only Trump can grant—giving her every reason to protect him. According to ABC and NBC, the DOJ may soon release both the transcript and the audio.

Meanwhile, Trump officials are gathering at JD Vance’s home to coordinate a “unified response” to the Epstein fallout—just as The New York Times dropped disturbing photos from inside Epstein’s Manhattan mansion, featuring Trump, Melania, Gates, Clinton, and a dollar bill signed by Gates that reads: “I was wrong.”

So who’s leaking this—and why now? What’s their endgame?

If Trump’s telling the truth about tampered Epstein files, it’s time to show the receipts. Because once that transcript drops, the questions won’t stop.

Maria Zeee’s explosive report reveals what they never wanted you to find.

#ad: Want to upgrade your health?

Richardson Nutritional Center has offered trusted, top-quality natural supplements for decades—supporting healing and wellness with everything from vitamins to therapeutic seeds.

Shop now at RNCstore.com and use code PULSE for 10% off sitewide!

See What RNCStore.com Has to Offer

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

STORY #2 - An Austrian teacher was fired one year before retirement—for refusing to comply with the government’s new Digital ID system.

This wasn’t about grades. It was about control—and making an example of anyone who dares to say no.

After 35 years in the classroom, Elisabeth T. was terminated for rejecting “ID Austria,” a government-run system that tracks your identity, monitors your activity, and logs your digital footprint. Teachers were told it was voluntary—until it wasn’t.

Sound familiar? Just like with COVID, “voluntary” becomes “mandatory,” and saying no gets you fired.

She’s taking them to court—but we’ve seen this before. They don’t want justice. They want to break her spirit and send a message to everyone else: comply, or be crushed.

The World Bank is laying the foundation. In Australia, resisting Digital ID could mean jail time. In the US, Real ID is already locking people out of planes, banks, and public services.

Austria is the test run. If we don’t draw the line now, they’ll erase your freedom—one login at a time.

#ad: “Unequal weights are an abomination to the Lord,” writes Alin Armstrong in his groundbreaking book The Bible and Gold.

Since Eden, gold has been God’s standard for honest money—a safeguard no one can print away or corrupt.

Genesis Gold Group shares that same commitment to biblical principles. Their faith-driven experts help you convert fragile paper promises into real, physical gold and silver that hold their value, even when the world’s systems fail.

Armstrong’s essential work exposes the lies of modern money. And Genesis Gold Group shows you how to fight back.

Get your FREE copy of The Bible and Gold now at goldbiblepulse.com and learn how to protect your retirement with God’s unchanging standard of honest money.

That’s goldbiblepulse.com — honest money for uncertain times.

Claim Your Free Copy of The Bible & Gold

DISCLOSURE: This ad was paid for by Genesis Gold Group. We may earn a small commission when you shop through our sponsors. Thank you for your support.

STORY #3 - The Democratic Socialists of America just called for abolishing the family, decriminalizing prostitution, and performing abortions in churches—yes, inside churches.



These are the same radicals backing Zohran Mamdani for mayor of New York City. If he wins, they’ll be calling the shots.

At their July 4th conference in Chicago, DSA panelists called the nuclear family “racist,” “repressive,” and a tool of capitalism. They want it gone—replaced with “collective care” where children no longer belong to parents, but to the state.

This isn’t satire. They’re dead serious—and the plan is already in motion.

California’s AB 495 is proof. It allows almost anyone to claim custody of a child with nothing but a signed form. No court order. No parental consent. No oversight.

This is what Mamdani’s allies believe: dismantle the family, strip your rights, and hand your kids to the state.

Watch the footage. They’re not hiding. They’re organizing—and they must be stopped.

#ad: Want protection from surveillance, hacking, and even electromagnetic threats?

Escape Zone’s elite Faraday bags block GPS, Bluetooth, RFID skimming, and EMF—perfect for phones, laptops, wallets, and more.

Their premium ballistic backpack even combines Faraday shielding with Kevlar armor, giving you the upper hand in an unpredictable world.

Want to shield your body, too? Try their EMF-blocking beanies and blankets—because protection shouldn’t stop with your phone.

Whether it’s for you, your family, or someone you love—don’t leave it to chance.



Shop now at escapezone.com/pulse and protect what matters most.

Protect Yourself From ALL Signals

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

Thanks for watching. Follow us (@Zeee_Media and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another episode tomorrow. See you then.

Share