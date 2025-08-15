EXCLUSIVE: The Globalists’ Plan to Make You a Digital Slave | Daily Pulse

NOTE: Thank you for supporting this sponsored interview, which keeps this website running to bring you uncensored news.

We’re living through the greatest financial heist in history—and most people have no idea it’s happening.

The elites’ endgame is simple: total control over your money… and your life.

Central Bank Digital Currencies will let them dictate what you can buy—and wipe your balance if you don’t spend it in time.

Bill Armour calls it the “designed goal” of global elites: you’ll work, own nothing, and have no way to escape.

So the only question is… will you be trapped inside their system, or find a way to live outside it?

You’re currently living through the greatest financial heist in human history. What most Americans and people all across the world don't realize is that the dollar in their wallet represents debt, not value.

It's a calculated system designed to silently siphon wealth from hard working families into the coffers of financial elites who manipulate the currency—at will.

Fiat is on the brink.

Joining us tonight to tell us what we can do about it is Bill Armour from Genesis Gold.

Since the Federal Reserve’s creation, the U.S. dollar has lost more than 96% of its value. Bill Armour calls the decline “an unseen tax” designed to strip wealth without anyone even realizing it.

He compared the process to counterfeiting—if you hold a dollar and the Fed prints ten more, the value of yours quietly slips away. Bill calls this deliberate devaluation “one of the most egregious thefts in American history.” It’s been happening for decades and in plain sight.

According to Bill, most Americans have no idea that their savings have already been drained. “They’ve stolen 96 plus percent of everything you have,” he said, “and they will continue to take more.”

If we let them.

Policy decisions keep everyday Americans trapped. Bill told Maria that Jerome Powell’s refusal to cut interest rates has nothing to do with real economic data, pointing to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics “making numbers up out of thin air.”

Bill says it’s a tactic by the left and globalists to keep prices high and force people into renting instead of buying. Maria connected this to the global “build-to-rent” push—a coordinated effort in the U.S., Australia, and the UK to create permanent generations of renters. BlackRock is a central player, building properties with no intention of ever selling them.

Both Maria and Bill agree that it fits neatly into the “you’ll own nothing and be happy” agenda. Bill added that most people under 40 have never known a time when home ownership was truly attainable, and Nixon’s 1971 move to sever the dollar’s tie to gold removed a critical safeguard against this kind of systemic wealth theft.

The discussion then shifted to what Bill sees as an even bigger ticking time bomb—the global sell-off of U.S. bonds. When Maria asked what would happen if this trend continues, Bill’s response was blunt: “a final crash.”

He warned that China’s massive bond holdings, a position he believes the U.S. “intentionally” allowed them to build, gave them the power to trigger a collapse in the bond market. If enough bonds are dumped, global confidence in the dollar would crumble. That would make alternatives like the BRICS currency suddenly far more attractive to other nations, handing America’s adversaries dangerous new leverage.

The U.S. is already “in a losing position,” struggling to regain ground. Bill credited Trump’s presidency with slowing the globalist agenda. Without strong leadership, he cautioned, the dollar’s decline could accelerate into a full-scale currency shift.

Maria warned that central bank digital currencies could be the ultimate tool for governments to decide what people can and can’t buy—banning things like meat, dairy, or ammunition. And even making money expire, so it must be spent within a set time.

Bill said this is part of a much larger plan to strip people of ownership and independence. The vision, he argued, is a world where you work endlessly, own nothing, eat insect-based diets, and never escape—“the designed goal” of global elites.

Precious metals, he pointed out, are one of the few ways to sidestep that system because they can’t be devalued or switched off.



He predicted that in the future, society will split into two economies: those who comply with the regime’s rules and those who refuse, relying on gold and silver to trade and barter—outside the system.

Bill painted a sobering picture of America’s debt spiral—$37 trillion and counting. The numbers are so large, he said, they’re “not human numbers,” they’re abstract figures that hide the full extent of the crisis.

He warned that the interest alone has now become the single largest expense in the federal budget, surpassing even military spending. And this isn’t paying down the debt—it’s just covering the interest, a bill that grows year after year.

Calling the setup unsustainable, Bill explained that the longer Washington maintains the illusion of stability, the more devastating the collapse will be when reality hits.

The conversation ended with Bill delivering a clear warning: history will divide people into “the haves and the have-nots”—those who acted early and those who didn’t.

He urged Americans to see preparation not only as a smart financial move but as a moral responsibility, reminding them that wealth should be viewed as “the Lord’s money” and managed accordingly.

Trump’s executive order allowing precious metals in 401(k)s could unlock nearly $9 trillion for gold and silver markets. Bill predicts that kind of demand will push prices higher and give a significant edge to those who get in now.

Maria warned that relying on volatile markets or fragile digital bank balances leaves people vulnerable to sudden collapse, cyberattacks, or political restrictions.



Bill agreed, calling gold and silver a rock-solid foundation in turbulent times—a hedge not just against economic chaos, but against a future where financial freedom is stripped away, and where following God’s guidance on stewardship could make all the difference.

