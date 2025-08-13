EXCLUSIVE: RFK Jr.-Backed “Safer” Vaccine Hides a Dangerous Secret | Daily Pulse

RFK Jr. announced NIH is developing a “universal vaccine” that “mimics natural immunity.”

But once the backlash kicked in, the official MAHA account that shared the news quietly deleted the post.

Once you see who’s connected to this vaccine, you can’t unsee it.

And the deeper you dig, the darker it gets…

You might have heard this week’s announcement from RFK Jr. and the MAHA Action account on X about a new universal vaccine being developed—with his blessing. If you didn’t, it may be because, after racking up nearly half a million views and an enormous backlash, MAHA Action deleted the post.

That’s strange. Here’s the announcement they didn’t feel confident leaving up:

“Right now we're developing a universal vaccine at NIH, which is a vaccine that addresses the entire phylum of viruses. And so it's a vaccine that mimics natural immunity, and it is effective against any kind of mutation, so it doesn't drive the virus to mutate and it could be effective. We believe it's going to be effective, against not only coronaviruses, but also flu. And it's going to be a much more, much safer and much more effective vaccine.” - RFK Jr.

The backlash was intense. More vaccines are clearly not what the public wants. The comments rebuked the announcement, and the post was deleted.

Beyond the odd commitment from RFK Jr. to introduce more vaccines after years of warning about their dangers, this announcement comes with even more surprises.

Dig deeper, and you might be horrified by what you find. The trail leads to a product already listed as “reasonably anticipated to be a human carcinogen”—meaning more cancer. A product that is funded by none other than Bill Gates and linked to Anthony Fauci.

Maria opened the episode by taking viewers back to RFK Jr.’s blistering book The Real Anthony Fauci, where he accused Fauci of violating federal law by using children in dangerous drug experiments.

Recall his description of the moment in 2000 when Fauci shook hands with Bill Gates inside his $140 million mansion—a meeting that, according to Kennedy, cemented a plan to control a $60 billion vaccine empire.

Now, as HHS Secretary, critics say Kennedy’s actions haven’t matched the sweeping reform he once promised. Some vaccines linked to fatalities have been pulled, but others are being approved for infants, and Gates-backed food products are entering the market.

The irony, Maria warned, is that RFK Jr. often appears aligned with the very people he once fought to expose.

Maria then walked viewers through the NIH’s own announcement for RFK Jr.’s universal vaccine, pointing to official documents that outlined its BPL chemical base and its intended use against a wide range of pandemic threats—from bird flu to coronaviruses.

But the real shock came from a federal clinical trial listing: the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation directly funded the vaccine’s pre-clinical development and manufacturing.

For Maria, the connection was impossible to overlook—tying this flagship health project to the same Gates-Fauci network RFK Jr. once warned the public about.

“Yes, ladies and gentlemen,” Maria stressed, “the same Bill Gates that RFK Jr. told us formed a $60 billion global vaccine empire is bankrolling his [RFK Jr.’s] universal vaccine.”

That revelation set the stage for an even more unsettling fact.

This supposedly “safe” universal vaccine contains BPL—a chemical the NIH’s own toxicology program labels as “reasonably anticipated to be a human carcinogen.”

The evidence against this compound, Maria warned, is clear: tumors have been found in multiple animal species, across multiple exposure routes.

Yet while OSHA mandates protective gear for lab workers who handle BPL, HHS accepts injecting it directly into the public.

From there, the report turned even more alarming.

Maria revealed that NIH-funded scientists engineered a bird flu virus able to infect human lung cells, resist antiviral drugs, and mutate to evade vaccines—all while being handled in lower-security labs.

She called it “Frankenstein science,” comparing it to the same gain-of-function research once condemned in Wuhan—only now it’s being done with U.S. taxpayer money.

Maria then closed with a blunt warning.

RFK Jr., she said, is now authorizing the very biotech dangers he once vowed to fight. Gates, Fauci, and high-risk gain-of-function research are back in control—with his political blessing.

And with vaccine shedding inevitable, she didn’t hold back: “This looks like a crime scene waiting to happen.”

Her final message to viewers was unflinching—RFK Jr. needs to reverse course on this “Frankenstein science” before it’s too late.

Thanks for tuning in. If this information opened your eyes, don’t miss the full report below, and be sure to share with a friend.

We’ll be back tomorrow with another new episode, highlighting what the media refuses to cover. See you then.

