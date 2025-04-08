Scientists Shocked: Peer-Reviewed Paper Confirms COVID Vaccine Nightmare | The Daily Pulse

Dear kind and loyal readers,

I’m thrilled to bring you the very first episode of The Daily Pulse! This is a brand-new show in collaboration with the fearless Maria Zeee!

Monday through Friday, we’ll bring you the top 3 stories you might have missed—or the buried headlines the media didn’t want you to see.

Every segment includes a quick summary and a powerful video breakdown from Maria herself. Our goal is to deliver the news fast, cut through the noise, and tell you exactly what you need to know.

This show is 100% independent and self-produced by us

Thank you for standing with us. Now, let’s get into today’s headlines.

A bombshell peer-reviewed study has confirmed what the “conspiracy theorists” have been warning for years: Pfizer’s mRNA COVID shot is contaminated with not just bacterial plasmid DNA, but with the SV40 promoter, a viral sequence that may interfere with how your genes function or even become part of your DNA.

Dr. Mikolaj Raszek of Merogenomics reviewed the paper and said, “We finally have it—the very first published scientific evidence showing that the mRNA vaccine, Pfizer vaccines, were contaminated with bacterial plasmid DNA.”

Researchers tested sealed vials—both monovalent and bivalent—and found DNA fragments embedded within the lipid nanoparticles. That's important because these nanoparticles are designed to deliver genetic material directly into the body’s cells. So the DNA wasn’t just contamination—it was effectively delivered like a package.

Raszek pointed out that the fragments included the SV40 enhancer, which he called “extremely dangerous.” This viral promoter can help foreign DNA enter the nucleus of human cells, raising the risk of accidental genome integration. In plain English: fragments from the vaccine could potentially alter your DNA.

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, MPH of

joins the show to discuss.

WATCH:

Read the full story here.

Biotech entrepreneur Ben Lamm painted a bone-chilling picture of where humanity could be headed on episode #2301 of The Joe Rogan Experience.

Gene editing was at the heart of the conversation—and according to Lamm, China isn’t just experimenting with it. They’ve already created genetically modified children.

He pointed to a now-infamous case in 2018, when Chinese scientist He Jiankui announced that he had cloned human embryos and edited their genes using CRISPR to make them resistant to HIV.

The news shocked the world and led to widespread condemnation. He was later sentenced to prison for violating scientific ethics and conducting unapproved procedures.

But Lamm warned it doesn’t stop there.

He said there’s a growing debate over whether those same embryos were also edited for enhanced intelligence. The science is still inconclusive, but the intent, he claims, is very real.

Lamm pointed to BGI (Beijing Genomics Institute) as a key player in this effort. He claimed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, BGI offered free testing to countries around the world—not just out of goodwill, but to harvest DNA at scale.

“They’re like, ‘We’ll do all the COVID testing for you free,’” he said. “Just send us your data.”

BGI has drawn global scrutiny. A 2021 Reuters investigation revealed that the company’s prenatal tests, taken by millions of women globally, were being used to collect genetic data for the Chinese military without proper consent or oversight.

Lamm alleges that BGI has publicly stated its mission is to sequence as much of the global population as possible in search of genes tied to intelligence—and act on the findings.

“They are openly saying we are sequencing as much as we can of the world population looking for genes for intelligence,” he told Rogan. “That’s not a hidden thing.”

If one country starts genetically modifying its population, others won’t stand by and watch. It’ll set off a global arms race—not with missiles or drones, but with DNA to see who can engineer the smartest, most advanced generation of humans on the planet.

And once that race begins, there’s no going back.

Watch Maria Zeee give her take on the whole situation:

In a major reversal of public health policy, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has directed the CDC to stop recommending fluoride in U.S. drinking water—challenging a decades-old government stance.

The move came during a press event in Utah, the first state to officially ban fluoride from public water systems.

Standing with EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, Kennedy said, “It makes no sense to have it in our water supply. And I’m very, very proud of this state for being the first state to ban it. And I hope many more will come.”

For years, the CDC has called water fluoridation one of the top public health achievements of the 20th century. But Kennedy says it’s time to revisit that claim.

He pointed to new data linking high fluoride intake to serious health risks, including lower testosterone, thyroid dysfunction, bone disease, and reduced IQ in children. A 2024 court ruling backed that concern, citing a federal review that found “higher levels” of fluoride were tied to lower IQ scores in kids.

With fluoride now in everything from tap water to toothpaste, Kennedy says it’s time for a national rethink. Whether other states follow Utah’s lead remains to be seen, but the debate is no longer underground.

Link to original story.

Thanks for watching! We’ll be back on Thursday with the next episode—so stay tuned.

In the meantime, take a moment to support our work by checking out our trusted sponsors below.

