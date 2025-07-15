Jeffrey Epstein’s Accomplice Wants to Testify — Who’s Stopping Her? | Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - A chilling analysis of 21 million vaccination records in Japan links 600,000 DEATHS to mRNA COVID shots—an estimate that eerily mirrors the nation’s soaring excess death toll.

Yes, you read that right.

Led by Professor Murakami of Tokyo Science University, the investigation uncovered a disturbing surge in deaths 90–120 days after vaccination, with higher doses triggering even earlier fatal peaks.

The implication is alarming: cumulative toxicity intensifies with each additional jab.

Murakami warns these deaths remain hidden precisely because they’re delayed, giving officials cover to deny any connection to the vaccine. This vast trove of data reveals lot numbers, dates, and death records that directly defy the “safe and effective” mantra.

As Big Pharma charges ahead, Japan’s warning grows louder: will the world pay attention before it’s too late?

Don’t miss Maria Zeee’s hard-hitting report exposing exactly why mRNA technology must be banned NOW.

#ad: Emergencies don’t wait. Be prepared with The Jase Case from JaseMedical.com—your personal supply of five life-saving antibiotics and meds for over 150 conditions.

Don’t risk being caught unprepared. Customize your kit, consult with licensed doctors, and get it delivered to your door.

Use code DAILYPULSE for $15 off your first case and $50 off your second.

Visit JaseMedical.com and use code DAILYPULSE for $15 off your first case and $50 off your second.

Get Your Life-Savings Meds Now

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

STORY #2 - Jeffrey Epstein’s accomplice is ready to blow the lid off his criminal empire by testifying before Congress and exposing those behind it.

But here’s the shocker: no one in the U.S. government has tried to speak with her, raising serious questions about who wants these explosive secrets buried forever.

Ghislaine Maxwell is serving 20 years for grooming and trafficking minors for Epstein’s inner circle of billionaires, politicians, and royalty. Yet despite her conviction, not a single one of Epstein’s clients has ever been named.

Is this sudden offer to testify just a calculated move for leniency, or our best chance yet to uncover the truth?

Meanwhile, fired-up crowds at Turning Point USA Summit roared for the Epstein files to be released—no matter the consequences.

Can we really believe anything Maxwell has to say? Watch and decide for yourself as Maria Zeee unpacks the explosive claims.

#ad: “Unequal weights are an abomination to the Lord,” writes Alin Armstrong in his groundbreaking book The Bible and Gold.

Since Eden, gold has been God’s standard for honest money—a safeguard no one can print away or corrupt.

Genesis Gold Group shares that same commitment to biblical principles. Their faith-driven experts help you convert fragile paper promises into real, physical gold and silver that hold their value, even when the world’s systems fail.

Armstrong’s essential work exposes the lies of modern money. And Genesis Gold Group shows you how to fight back.

Get your FREE copy of The Bible and Gold now at goldbiblepulse.com and learn how to protect your retirement with God’s unchanging standard of honest money.

That’s goldbiblepulse.com — honest money for uncertain times.

Claim Your Free Copy of The Bible & Gold

DISCLOSURE: This ad was paid for by Genesis Gold Group. We may earn a small commission when you shop through our sponsors. Thank you for your support.

STORY #3 - Trump just unveiled an aggressive plan to flood Ukraine with advanced weapons and hammer any country buying Russian exports with punishing sanctions unless Moscow agrees to a peace deal within 50 days.

It’s a stark escalation, with billions in high-powered arms bound for NATO partners to send into Ukraine—all funded by U.S. allies, Trump said. This follows Senator Lindsey Graham bragging about record-breaking weapons shipments.

While the White House claims it’s meant to pressure Russia to negotiate, Britain’s former Army chief warns that even if Russia withdraws, the UK must still brace for war by 2030—offering no real evidence of any threat.

Meanwhile, Washington is pressuring allies like Japan and Australia to prepare for possible war over Taiwan. More weapons, more flashpoints, and no serious talk of peace.

Is endless war now the plan? Watch Maria Zeee’s full report to see just how deep this rabbit hole goes.

#ad: In a world full of threats—EMPs, solar flares, 5G, and nonstop EMF exposure—Escape Zone gives you control.

Their elite Faraday bags block EMPs, EMFs, GPS tracking, car theft, and more.

Choose from sleek mobile sleeves, laptop cases, and crossbodies—or level up with their ballistic backpack, combining Faraday shielding with Kevlar-grade protection.

Want to shield your body, too? Try their EMF-blocking beanies and blankets—because protection shouldn’t stop with your phone.

Whether it’s for you, your family, or someone you love—don’t leave it to chance.

Visit escapezone.com/pulse to protect what matters most.

Protect Yourself From ALL Signals

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

Thanks for watching. Follow us (@Zeee_Media and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another episode tomorrow. See you then.