Supreme Court Clears Trump’s Plan to Purge Federal Workforce—But What Comes Next? | Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - The Supreme Court just sided with Trump, greenlighting mass layoffs across 20 federal agencies in what may be the largest downsizing in modern history.

Supporters call it a much-needed purge of leftist-captured agencies. But is this true reform or a Trojan horse?

Critics warn the swamp isn’t being drained; instead, it’s being sold to private AI giants like Palantir. Catherine Austin Fitts reveals how DOGE-backed contracts have embedded Palantir in federal databases that hold Americans’ health, financial, and biometric data.

We’ve already seen this new tech enable “pre-crime” surveillance in Argentina. Could that be our future, too?

If bloated bureaucracy is replaced by a privatized AI surveillance grid, is that truly freedom? Watch Maria Zeee’s breakdown to see what they don’t want you to know.

STORY #2 - Investigative journalist Nick Bryant says the Epstein case will never move forward because it would expose the blackmail network propping up American politics.

In a viral interview, Bryant warned, “Epstein had cameras in all of his homes” to trap powerful people in compromising acts, calling him “definitely a blackmail artist.” He says “a huge part of our political system is predicated on blackmail,” and the government will do anything to keep it all buried.

Many longtime MAGA loyalists are now surprisingly finding themselves agreeing with people like Cenk Uygur. Even CNN’s Jake Tapper is demanding Trump’s DOJ release the files—a rare moment of bipartisan outrage.

Meanwhile, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna is pushing to declassify all legally releasable evidence so the public can finally know the truth.

Will the Epstein files ever see the light of day? Watch Maria Zeee’s explosive report to see why it’s so polarizing.

STORY #3 - America is drowning in catastrophic floods, and evidence suggests these “natural disasters” may not be so natural after all.

State records reveal Utah and New Mexico quietly reclassified cloud-seeded rain as “natural water,” shielding weather modification projects from lawsuits while entire communities are swept away.

Flash floods are now hitting Chicago, New Mexico, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and North Carolina, leaving devastation in their wake. Officials deny cloud seeding played any role, but Australia’s Rainmaking Control Act shows these operations can trigger disasters hundreds—even thousands—of miles away.

Meanwhile, New Mexico is spending nearly $2 million of taxpayer money on new cloud-seeding pilots, sold as drought relief, even as families lose everything. Mount Rainier is shaking due to unexplained earthquakes, and strange “blue rain” videos keep surfacing without any real answers from authorities.

If governments can control the weather, don’t we deserve the truth—and the right to say no? Don’t miss Maria Zeee’s eye-opening report.

