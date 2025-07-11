FDA’s Latest Vaccine Approval Raises Eyebrows | Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - The FDA just gave FULL approval to Moderna’s mRNA COVID shot for babies, a move critics call a shocking betrayal of public trust.

It targets “high-risk” kids as young as 6 months—a dangerously broad label that includes nearly half of all children—setting up relentless pressure on parents and doctors to comply.

Despite years of data linking these injections to heart damage, brain injury, cancer risks, and death, the FDA signed off without demanding new safety trials.

This contradicts everything we were promised about safety testing.

Epidemiologist Nic Hulscher calls the decision “disastrous,” warning it’s the same reckless emergency-era playbook now given a permanent green light. “If we want to make America healthy again, these shots have to be completely removed from the market and banned for human use,” he stressed.

Who stands to gain from this? And what does it mean for the MAHA movement? Don’t miss Maria Zeee’s explosive report.

STORY #2 - Millions of Epstein files remain hidden—and the government knows exactly where they are.

Officials claim they did an “exhaustive review,” but records show the DOJ is sitting on mountains of evidence that could expose who funded Epstein, who enabled him, and who he blackmailed.

Court records confirm over 11,500 pages were withheld in a 2017 lawsuit—and millions of Epstein-related documents went to Ghislaine Maxwell’s defense team. This isn’t just about illicit photos. It’s evidence of a vast criminal network, shady finances, and powerful people desperate to keep it a secret.

The DOJ insists there’s nothing left to see—even as their own filings admit they’re still reviewing records.

If there’s nothing to hide, why keep it hidden?

The truth is out there—but only if we demand it. Watch the full report and help expose the cover-up.

STORY #3 - ICE just busted an illegal alien pedophile ring in Minneapolis, proving the government can hunt down child predators—if it wants to.

ICE agents arrested multiple illegals with horrifying child sexual assault convictions, exposing the true cost of sanctuary policies that let these monsters roam free.

Under Governor Tim Walz’s leadership, they operated with “impunity,” terrorizing American children while he smeared ICE as the Gestapo instead of thanking them.

The government has the power to stop child predators. The real question is: will they use it every time—or only when it fits their narrative?

Watch Maria Zeee’s report to uncover how deep this crisis runs—and what’s at stake if our leaders look away.

