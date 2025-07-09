12 Questions They Don’t Want You Asking About the Epstein Cover-Up | Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - The Trump administration is under fire for what many see as a shameless attempt to bury the truth about Jeffrey Epstein.

Even longtime MAGA loyalists say it looks like the ultimate betrayal, accusing the government of shielding the world’s most powerful predators from justice.

At the center of the outrage is a DOJ memo that shut down the case without charging a single one of Epstein’s elite clients—even with mountains of video evidence and documents exposing a vast trafficking ring.

Americans want answers.

Why did Pam Bondi claim Epstein’s client list was “on her desk” if it didn’t exist? Why promise flight logs that would “make you sick” but reveal so little? And what about the FBI’s “tens of thousands of videos” allegedly documenting these crimes?

Released quietly over a holiday weekend, the memo has left many furious, convinced that this is a deliberate cover-up.

Will the Trump administration confront these explosive questions, or hope the anger fades? Watch as Maria Zeee digs into the shocking evidence they want you to forget.

STORY #2 - America’s Frontline Doctors just launched a battle for medical freedom, demanding the FDA make hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin available over the counter to all Americans.

This isn’t just paperwork. It’s a stand against censorship, profit-driven policies, and government overreach that cost lives during COVID and will continue to cost lives if nothing changes.

On June 26, Dr. Simone Gold and a team of respected physicians filed Citizen Petitions to end prescription-only barriers. Hydroxychloroquine has been FDA-approved for decades, widely used for malaria and autoimmune diseases, and Ivermectin, a Nobel Prize–winning medicine, has safely treated billions worldwide.

During COVID, pharmacies blocked prescriptions under government pressure to enable Emergency Use Authorizations for mRNA shots, steering patients toward risky experiments instead of safe and time-tested options.

Now these doctors are calling on you and every American to join the fight. Will you stand for medical choice? Sign the petition, share the truth, and help ensure this never happens again.

STORY #3 - The Trump administration says the Epstein case is “closed,” but millions are asking: closed for whom?

They have long promised flight logs, names, and justice for over 200 victims. But now, they’re gaslighting the public.

After meeting with Pam Bondi and Kash Patel in Feb. 2025, White House counselor Alina Habba said there was “shocking” evidence of powerful people being protected from accountability. And now Bondi insists the “tens of thousands of videos” were just Epstein’s downloads, with no clear answer on who actually reviewed them or whether anyone even tried to identify other abusers.

Meanwhile, Trump brushed off a reporter’s question as a “desecration,” demanding to know why anyone still talks about Epstein.

Why are they so eager to shut us up? What exactly are they trying to hide?

Don’t look away. Watch Maria Zeee’s report as we ask the questions they don’t want anyone to ask.

Thanks for watching. Follow us (@Zeee_Media and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another episode tomorrow. See you then.