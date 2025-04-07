Joe Rogan Guest Offers a Bone-Chilling Look into the Dark Side of Gene Editing
This is already happening in China.
Biotech entrepreneur Ben Lamm painted a bone-chilling picture of where humanity could be headed on episode #2301 of The Joe Rogan Experience.
Gene editing was at the heart of the conversation—and according to Lamm, China isn’t just experimenting with it. They’ve already created genetically modified children.
He pointed to a now-infamous case in 2018, when Chinese scientist He Jiankui announced that he had cloned human embryos and edited their genes using CRISPR to make them resistant to HIV.
The news shocked the world and led to widespread condemnation. He was later sentenced to prison for violating scientific ethics and conducting unapproved procedures.
But Lamm warned it doesn’t stop there.
He said there’s a growing debate over whether those same embryos were also edited for enhanced intelligence. The science is still inconclusive, but the intent, he claims, is very real.
Lamm pointed to BGI (Beijing Genomics Institute) as a key player in this effort. He claimed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, BGI offered free testing to countries around the world—not just out of goodwill, but to harvest DNA at scale.
“They’re like, ‘We’ll do all the COVID testing for you free,’” he said. “Just send us your data.”
BGI has drawn global scrutiny. A 2021 Reuters investigation revealed that the company’s prenatal tests, taken by millions of women globally, were being used to collect genetic data for the Chinese military without proper consent or oversight.
Lamm alleges that BGI has publicly stated its mission is to sequence as much of the global population as possible in search of genes tied to intelligence—and act on the findings.
“They are openly saying we are sequencing as much as we can of the world population looking for genes for intelligence,” he told Rogan. “That’s not a hidden thing.”
If one country starts genetically modifying its population, others won’t stand by and watch. It’ll set off a global arms race—not with missiles or drones, but with DNA to see who can engineer the smartest, most advanced generation of humans on the planet.
And once that race begins, there’s no going back.
I’m not surprised at all. I believe the evidently useless PCR tests were not only used to inflate COVID case numbers, but also to harvest DNA. Anybody here who didn’t get at least one PCR test during COVID, raise their hand.
Thanks great article. I always felt a tinge of evil coming when I saw that DNA scene.
The Science of Creation: In the beginning (Gen. 1:1) = Hebrew bereshith = Greek genesis.
The study of what God has made.
Genealogical Traces: Adam to Noah to Shem to Abraham to David to Jesus. Between these rally-points of familial traces, thankfully, we all have the chance for redemption through a new relationship – one of spirit and truth through the sacrifice of God’s Son, Jesus Christ, Who paved the way home for us. Note that only we (humans) are given the breath of God (Gen.2:7).
This “breath” in Hebrew also means “spirit,” and this spirit connects us to God. That can help explain why deep inside the “conscience,” people hear a force of good. Satan has worked to deceive and distract humanity muting and blinding us to truth. Have you noticed the obvious suppression of developing data supporting the science of Creation.
I remember seeing the movie Jurassic Park (1996), and therein was a scene in which a caricature DNA strand narrated the story of the creation of the dinosaurs in the park. They explained that they used the blood of a prehistoric mosquito to access and map the DNA strand of a dinosaur and filled in the holes w/DNA of a frog. He explained one DNA strand was so long it would take many years to look at it. That was in 1996, and now amazingly, w/rapid advancement of technology, they suddenly announced the successful mapping of the genetic material inside a human cell in 2003 with the Human Genome Project. I reflected on that scene and suddenly realized, as God said at the ToB, “Look what they can do now.” What can they do? They can and have learned how to manipulate life itself.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Uq5WSzUaTQ&msockid=bf1f614c13f311f0b24244f318e6f6ef