Biotech entrepreneur Ben Lamm painted a bone-chilling picture of where humanity could be headed on episode #2301 of The Joe Rogan Experience.

Gene editing was at the heart of the conversation—and according to Lamm, China isn’t just experimenting with it. They’ve already created genetically modified children.

He pointed to a now-infamous case in 2018, when Chinese scientist He Jiankui announced that he had cloned human embryos and edited their genes using CRISPR to make them resistant to HIV.

The news shocked the world and led to widespread condemnation. He was later sentenced to prison for violating scientific ethics and conducting unapproved procedures.

But Lamm warned it doesn’t stop there.

He said there’s a growing debate over whether those same embryos were also edited for enhanced intelligence. The science is still inconclusive, but the intent, he claims, is very real.

Lamm pointed to BGI (Beijing Genomics Institute) as a key player in this effort. He claimed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, BGI offered free testing to countries around the world—not just out of goodwill, but to harvest DNA at scale.

“They’re like, ‘We’ll do all the COVID testing for you free,’” he said. “Just send us your data.”

BGI has drawn global scrutiny. A 2021 Reuters investigation revealed that the company’s prenatal tests, taken by millions of women globally, were being used to collect genetic data for the Chinese military without proper consent or oversight.

Lamm alleges that BGI has publicly stated its mission is to sequence as much of the global population as possible in search of genes tied to intelligence—and act on the findings.

“They are openly saying we are sequencing as much as we can of the world population looking for genes for intelligence,” he told Rogan. “That’s not a hidden thing.”

If one country starts genetically modifying its population, others won’t stand by and watch. It’ll set off a global arms race—not with missiles or drones, but with DNA to see who can engineer the smartest, most advanced generation of humans on the planet.

And once that race begins, there’s no going back.

Watch the full conversation below:

