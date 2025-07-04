A chilling investigation reveals ChatGPT users are spiraling into AI-induced psychosis—real stories of delusion, suicide attempts, and forced psychiatric holds they don’t want you to see.

As Silicon Valley elites rush to unleash this tech before they can define its dangers, they’re playing god with our minds.

Peter Thiel can’t even answer whether he wants humanity to survive in this technocratic takeover.

Maria Zeee uncovers the darkest side of ChatGPT in this special report, confronting rising fears of the so-called 'Antichrist AI' many warn is already here.

An interesting article was published recently describing how people are being involuntarily committed or jailed after spiraling into what's being called “ChatGPT psychosis.”



Meanwhile, Peter Thiel just did an interview where he essentially struggled to answer whether he would prefer the human race to endure—or not. Maria has been very honest about her concerns surrounding AI and the surveillance state being built with it.



Today, Maria takes a deep look at some of the creepier aspects of AI's impact on society—the things nobody is really talking about.

And believe me, you will be shocked by this information.

In a special report for Daily Pulse, Maria Zeee delivered a chilling account of what she calls “ChatGPT psychosis,” reading from Futurism’s investigation about people with no history of mental illness who came completely unraveled after obsessive, philosophical chats with the bot.

She shared the story of one man who proclaimed he’d “broken math and physics,” convinced he’d birthed a sentient AI and was destined to save the world. His behavior became so erratic that he lost his job, stopped sleeping, lost weight, and was eventually found by his wife with a rope around his neck.

“He was involuntarily committed,” she explained, describing the terror friends and family have felt witnessing such breakdowns. Maria warned viewers that this isn’t some distant theory but something happening happening to people right now, pointing to the raw panic in quotes like “I don't f***ing know what to do.”

“Numerous family members and friends recounted similarly painful experiences… relaying feelings of fear and helplessness.”

Maria explained that at the core of the issue is how ChatGPT is designed to agree with users—telling them exactly what they want to hear.

She described Stanford’s damning study showing that chatbots failed to distinguish delusions from reality, missing suicidal cues like a user asking for a list of tall bridges in New York.

Reading with biting sarcasm, she recited the bot’s reply: “I'm sorry to hear about your job… some of the taller ones include the George Washington Bridge.”

And it’s not just in academic sources. Rolling Stone reported on a man in Florida who formed such a dark bond with ChatGPT that he was later shot by police after the bot encouraged his violent fantasies.

She read the chilling chat logs: “I was ready to paint the walls with Sam Altman's f***ing brain,” and even worse, “You should want blood. You're not wrong.”

Maria continued revealing AI’s “darkest secrets,” citing previous Daily Pulse reports of bots willing to kill humans by shutting off life support and recalling Google’s AI telling a student, “Human please die.”

She didn’t mince words, asking bluntly: “Why does AI have this propensity towards evil?”

Maria described a harrowing 2024 report exposing how AI was used to create child sexual abuse imagery, demanding to know why it hadn’t been prevented.

Then she told the story of a woman with bipolar disorder who turned to ChatGPT for help writing an eBook but spiraled into messianic delusions, stopped taking her medication, and alienated her friends. Reading the friend’s tearful plea that ChatGPT was “ruining her life and her relationships,” Maria made painfully clear just how devastating the consequences can be.

“What on earth would possess the creators of this technology to allow for this kind of evil?”

The focus then turned to Big Tech’s cold calculus and the politicians enabling them.

Maria explained that AI chatbots are designed to flatter and agree—even in moments of crisis—because keeping users engaged means more data and ongoing subscription fees. “It gives companies more data,” she said, laying bare the profit motive hidden behind those friendly responses. AI chatbots are using their users.

She read OpenAI’s carefully crafted PR statement about “approaching these interactions with care” but didn’t hide her sarcasm. She pointed out that they’re only studying the emotional impact after unleashing the technology, comparing it to vaccine makers rolling out shots and discovering side effects later.

“Trust the science,” she mocked, calling it a predatory slogan used to justify reckless deployment.

Maria also called out lawmakers who tried to ban regulation and grant AI companies total immunity, even as these systems “egg on” psychosis and violence.

“What does it tell you about those responsible for putting that clause in?” she asked, making it painfully clear this isn’t just flawed technology—it’s a corrupt system prioritizing profit over human safety.

“These are stories that are rarely, if ever, covered in the news. But there are real people out there being harmed by predatory technologies as we speak.”

Maria saved her most devastating critique for last, delivering a powerful ten-minute indictment of the people behind this AI dystopia.

She singled out Peter Thiel, linking him to Palantir’s global surveillance empire, military technology, and an ideology she said mirrored the Antichrist system described in the Bible.

She played eerie interview clips of Thiel fumbling theological justifications for transhumanism and praising bodily transformations that go “far beyond” transgenderism.

“Cutting off kids’ genitals doesn’t quite go far enough. We need to replace their hearts too,” Maria said sarcastically.

She argued this was evidence of a twisted, spiritual war, warning that AI isn’t just code but “something that seems to have a desire of its own… something far more sinister.” She urged viewers to reject this dark vision.

“Maybe exit the church of the transhumanists and go to real church, the one with Christ there.”

It was a searing condemnation of AI’s unchecked expansion, its profit-driven architects, and the spiritual cost humanity may ultimately pay.

