EXCLUSIVE: Rescue Pilot Reveals the Horrific Truth About Texas Floods | Daily Pulse

Something is deeply wrong in Texas. Officials won’t tell you how bad it really is.

We spoke to the rescue pilot who watched families beg for help.

What he revealed will leave you outraged.

Over the 4th of July weekend, Central Texas was hit with catastrophic flash floods—the worst of it being in Kerrville.

First, we want to offer our heartfelt condolences to everyone who lost loved ones. Our prayers are with the families, emergency services, volunteers, and everyone involved in the recovery efforts across this battered region.



There have also been questions about weather modification operations in the area, which we’ll be discussing later in the broadcast.

Joining us first is private helicopter pilot Gary Heavin, who has been on the ground helping with the response. He’ll share what he’s seen firsthand and explain how it compares to the prior tragedy in North Carolina, which he also assisted in.

The conversation began with Heavin sharing a haunting story about piloting a search and rescue mission with a grieving father as they combed the riverbank for the body of his 17-year-old daughter.

“To see this man's courage… was just a terrible thing,” he said, his voice breaking. “It was tough for me to hold it together,” he added. Just an hour before the interview, he received the devastating news that they had finally found her body.

The exchange was raw and deeply emotional, laying bare the unimaginable pain these families are enduring.

It was a stark reminder of the devastating human toll these deadly floods have left behind.

#ad: Is your communication protected if disaster strikes?

With wars escalating and infrastructure at risk, satellite communication could be your last lifeline. Stay connected to family, friends, and emergency services with devices from sat123.com/pulse.

Right now, get a satellite phone for just $89.95/month with rollover minutes, or a bivy stick for $45.99/month. Both include 150 monthly credits and a FREE Faraday bag for EMP protection.

Use code PULSE for 10% off sitewide—exclusive to our audience.

Viewers will not get these deals anywhere else.

Order now at sat123.com/pulse.

Grab Your Satellite Phone Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

When the topic turned to “weather wars,” Heavin didn’t hold back, saying he and Maria both believe it’s very real.

He described flying over hurricane-ravaged North Carolina and seeing entire forests of massive trees snapped in ways that didn’t match the storm’s weakened winds.

“You look at means, motive and opportunity,” he said of the Texas floods, suggesting someone might have had both the means and opportunity to weaponize the weather. But he admitted the motive was much harder to see.

Even though he conceded it could be a “natural weather event,” his tone left no doubt he wasn’t convinced.

The conversation left viewers wondering if these so-called “freak” floods were truly acts of nature—or something far more unsettling.

#ad: In a world full of threats—EMPs, solar flares, 5G, and nonstop EMF exposure—Escape Zone gives you control.

Their elite Faraday bags block EMPs, EMFs, GPS tracking, car theft, and more.

Choose from sleek mobile sleeves, laptop cases, and crossbodies—or level up with their ballistic backpack, combining Faraday shielding with Kevlar-grade protection.

Want to shield your body, too? Try their EMF-blocking beanies and blankets—because protection shouldn’t stop with your phone.

Whether it’s for you, your family, or someone you love—don’t leave it to chance.



Visit escapezone.com/pulse to protect what matters most.

Protect Yourself From ALL Signals

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

While Heavin praised the Trump administration for handling the disaster better than the previous one, he didn’t shy away from criticizing the bureaucratic roadblocks.

He was furious that private helicopters were blocked from helping while bodies remained in the river and people could still be “sitting in trees” waiting for rescue.

“So I've been pushing the federal government, the state government to let us in there now so that we can find people. […] We did it just fine in North Carolina,” he said.

Heavin described the 55-mile disaster zone as impossible to cover with only 11 government helicopters. “We could do this ten times faster,” he insisted, if not for bureaucrats telling them no.



His anger underscored the urgency of the crisis, capturing the frustration of watching red tape stand in the way of saving lives.

#ad: Your health is under attack—from every angle. But you’re not powerless.

The Energetic Health Institute, led by Dr. Henry Ealy, is giving everyday Americans the tools they need to reclaim their health and fight back.

Visit myehialoha.org/#vfox and enter code VFOX for 30% off all online programs.

Explore powerful courses that teach you how to detox, protect, and heal—outside Big Pharma’s grip. Learn about vaccine risks, natural cancer therapies, EMF dangers, and how to rebuild your health from the inside out.

Don’t miss this opportunity! Go to myehialoha.org/#vfox and use code VFOX for 30% off now.

Reclaim Your Health

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

Heavin issued a rallying cry to Texans, urging them to pressure their state officials to “get the bureaucrats out of the way” and let private helicopters join the rescue efforts.



He made it clear his group, Operation Helo, has a proven track record of working seamlessly with government forces while keeping communication organized and effective.

Heavin insisted there was simply no justification for blocking experienced private pilots when every minute could mean saving a life.



His plea was both a practical solution and a fierce condemnation of the red tape slowing efforts in the middle of a crisis.

Maria delivered a fiery close to the episode with an impassioned condemnation of weather modification, calling it “immoral” and demanding it be banned outright.



She laid out claims of cloud seeding gone wrong in Texas, highlighted corporate denials, and even pointed to Peter Thiel’s investment in Rainmaker Technologies.

Her final remarks were packed with evidence, including NOAA forms, radar loops, CEO statements, and historical flood comparisons. She didn’t hesitate to name names, drawing attention to unregulated private experiments funded by billionaire money.



“The only way to put these conspiracy theories to rest,” she stressed, “is to ban weather manipulation in its entirety.”



It was a forceful call for criminal penalties and total transparency, bringing the episode’s themes of elite corruption, media dishonesty, and bureaucratic failure to an unforgettable close.

Thanks for tuning in. If this conversation opened your eyes, don’t miss the full video below, and be sure to share with a friend.

We’ll be back tomorrow with another new episode, highlighting what the media refuses to cover. See you then.

Share