EXCLUSIVE: Aborted Babies Flushed Into America’s Drinking Water | Daily Pulse

⚠️ WARNING: This broadcast contains graphic details that some viewers may find deeply disturbing.

Aborted fetuses up to two inches long are being flushed down toilets, clogging pipes, and traumatizing wastewater workers who find them trapped in treatment screens.

Meanwhile, millions have no way to avoid bathing in and drinking water tainted with these human remains.

How did officials let this horror happen, let alone continue for 25 years?

We were contacted this week with some extremely disturbing information that the public needs to be made aware of immediately.

But first, we must issue a disclaimer. The topic of discussion in this broadcast could be distressing for some of our viewers.

An 88-page research paper was released recently, raising an urgent national alarm over the environmental consequences of chemical abortions.

The special report published by Liberty Counsel Action documents how an estimated 30 to 40 tons of hazardous medical waste—including human remains—are being flushed into our water systems with no way of getting them out.

One of the report’s authors, Abigail Forman, joins us now to discuss this shocking revelation.

Nearly 700,000 times a year in the U.S., women take abortion pills, flushing the resulting remains straight down toilets and into our public water systems.

Abigail Forman described this disturbing reality, explaining how these human remains are chemically tainted with mifepristone metabolites (drug leftovers) that can retain their progesterone-blocking effect even after wastewater treatment.

“It can still be active,” she warned, meaning it could make its way into our drinking water and pose unknown risks to human fertility and aquatic life.

She emphasized that wastewater and drinking water treatment plants aren’t built to remove these contaminants, and tests have already found mifepristone in both fresh and saltwater.

With over a million abortions last year, Abigail is urging the government to investigate whether this hidden pollution is fueling America’s growing fertility crisis.

“Could this potentially be part of why we're seeing a fertility crisis in our nation?” she asked.

It’s a haunting question that no one in power seems willing to acknowledge.

“This isn’t just drinking water. This would be shower water, water you wash your hands with as well, correct?” Maria asked.

“CORRECT,” Abigail answered. “It’s disturbing on many levels.”

She reported that aborted fetuses, some up to two inches long, are being flushed down toilets and are ending up in America’s wastewater treatment plants that are not designed to handle such material.

Abigail explained how these human remains are clogging pipes, causing sewer backups, and getting caught in treatment screens, leaving workers horrified by what they find.

She described a grim reality. Women are told to handle this entire process themselves, unlike surgical abortions, where strict medical waste laws apply.

The system treats aborted babies as disposable, forcing women to confront the unexpected and painful trauma of seeing fully formed fetuses in their toilets while they scream and sob in shock, often while in significant pain.

“This is incredibly horrific,” Maria lamented.

“I’m really struggling to listen to this… It’s actually worse than I imagined,” she added.

The EPA regulates dangerous chemicals at parts-per-trillion but has turned a blind eye to the abortion pill's toxic legacy.

Abigail called out this hypocrisy, explaining that mifepristone acts as an endocrine disruptor, blocks vital hormones, and is designed specifically to end pregnancies, yet it was approved without any real environmental review.

“No other drug on the market causes the end of a pregnancy this way. There’s no other drug that was designed to intentionally end the life of a human in the womb,” she explained.

Abigail detailed how regulators ignored the fact that chemically tainted fetal remains would be flushed into wastewater, violating both the Clean Water Act and the National Environmental Policy Act.

Instead of studying its effects on humans and wildlife, they focused only on packaging emissions before approving it.

Even worse, the entire environmental assessment was conducted by the Population Council, an openly pro-abortion group with roots in the eugenics movement.

Meanwhile, about 700,000 women each year are told to flush these remains, adding roughly 40 tons of chemically tainted medical waste to America’s unprepared water systems annually.

It’s a damning indictment of a system that protects the abortion industry while putting public health at risk.

Abigail then exposed a spiritual crisis that few seem willing to address.

She argued there’s a deeply religious dimension to abortion pill pollution. Americans with strong moral convictions can’t simply “opt out” of bathing in or drinking water contaminated with the chemically tainted remains of dead babies.

“This is disturbing on so many levels,” she said, describing it as spiritual desecration ignored by federal regulators.

She highlighted the hypocrisy in environmental law, pointing out that while the EPA and states forbid flushing most medical waste, abortion providers have been instructing women to do exactly that—for decades.

Abigail urged people of faith to confront this graphic reality and even pray for our water to be cleansed, because pretending it isn’t happening won’t make it go away.

There’s at least some good news: lawmakers are starting to push back against abortion pill pollution.

Abigail described growing support at both state and federal levels, noting that 25 members of Congress have already demanded that the EPA investigate the environmental impact of mifepristone and the fetal remains ending up in our water supply.

But she made it clear that’s nowhere near enough. “We need about 400 more members of Congress to be aware of this and to act on it,” she said, calling for congressional hearings and tighter oversight of the FDA and EPA.

She also urged states to enforce existing medical waste laws that prohibit flushing fetal remains, pointing out that some states have bans on the books but have failed to enforce them.

Ultimately, Abigail didn’t waver on the real goal: pulling the abortion pill from the market until a full, unbiased environmental assessment is completed.

By the end, the conversation laid bare a national scandal hiding in plain sight.

Abigail called for nothing less than a nationwide ban on chemical abortion pills.

She warned that this isn’t only about women’s trauma; it’s about hidden pollution that puts everyone at risk. Without meaningful oversight, chemically tainted fetal remains will keep being flushed into our water systems, exposing millions who never gave their consent and don’t even know it’s happening.

“This really, really has to stop,” Maria urged, framing it as a fundamental question of informed consent. Why should anyone be forced to bathe in or drink water polluted by someone else’s abortion?

They encouraged viewers to visit abortioninourwater.org to learn more, share resources, and demand that Congress and the EPA finally act.

Abigail argued that there may never be a better moment to pressure leaders, insisting now is the time to fight for crystal, clean water.

It was a powerful and urgent appeal to confront a national scandal that too many would rather ignore.

Thanks for tuning in. If this conversation opened your eyes, don’t miss the full video below, and be sure to share with a friend.

We’ll be back Monday with another new episode, highlighting what the media refuses to cover. See you then.

Share