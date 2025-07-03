EXCLUSIVE: Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Vows to Hold Fauci Accountable for ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ | Daily Pulse

Retired Green Beret Doc Pete Chambers just announced he’s running for Texas Governor, vowing to issue arrest warrants for those who have committed crimes against humanity—starting with Anthony Fauci.

He says he witnessed vaccine injuries firsthand among his own soldiers and is determined to hold the architects of the COVID pandemic accountable, no matter how powerful they are.

“They will be afraid to come into Texas,” he warned.

Doc Pete Chambers is a retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel, Special Forces Green Beret and physician who has dedicated his life to defending freedom and serving others from combat zones to the Texas border.

Doc has always shown up where leadership is needed most. Over the weekend, he stunned the country and the world when he announced that he's running for governor of Texas.

If elected governor, he promises to go after those who have committed crimes against humanity. His first target? Anthony Fauci.

Needless to say, people are very keen to hear from Doc Pete Chambers. He joins us to detail why Texas desperately needs a new governor, and why he is the only man for the job.

Chambers didn’t hold back, warning of an “invasion on the border” that he said was destabilizing Texas and threatening the entire nation.

He called Texas “the first domino” in a crisis spreading north, driven by cartels, gangs, and a public that had lost all trust in government.

“We have a demoralized if you will, or disenfranchised populace that doesn't believe in their government anymore,” he explained.

If elected governor, Chambers vowed to act on day one with an executive order—refusing to wait on Washington—to enforce “constitutionally driven” state policies designed to stop the chaos.

He insisted there was a “myriad of things” he could do immediately to secure Texas, framing his plan as a decisive stand against federal inaction.

He gave a stark first-hand account of the chaos in Del Rio, Texas under Governor Abbott, recalling how 17,000 migrants were crammed under a bridge in scorching heat during the 2021 Haitian caravan.

Locals, he said, had their own names for the crisis, calling the encampment “Bidenville” or “Abbottville” to blame both leaders.

Even more explosive, Chambers claimed he personally photographed a CCP flag flying near the crossing, saying, “That’s Joyson Industries. It is a security company out of Shanghai. They were flying a CCP flag there on that same route.”

He said he sent reports up the chain about Chinese documents being swapped in the woods as a potential threat vector but saw no action taken.

Chambers accused politicians of “doing strange things” and “talking about different policies” during election season while ignoring what he called the real infiltration and threat at the border.

Doc then delivered a blistering attack on Colony Ridge, describing it as a massive development north of Houston meant to house 200,000 people.

He said he personally mapped it by helicopter and used private investigators to expose links between the developers and over $1 million in donations to Governor Abbott’s campaign.

“Unfortunately for Governor Abbott, it did lead back to documentation,” Chambers said, revealing the site was large enough to be the 18th largest city in Texas.

He condemned the state’s weak response and argued Abbott’s donors stood to profit while citizens faced what he called an invasion, corruption, and unchecked expansion.

A promise to hold Anthony Fauci and others accountable for what he called “crimes against humanity” is at the heart of his campaign for Texas governor.

As a retired Green Beret and task force surgeon, Chambers described witnessing vaccine injuries among soldiers during Operation Lone Star, saying it would be his duty as governor to protect Texans.

Calling himself one of four DoD whistleblowers, he explained how he conducted thousands of “informed consents” while refusing to enforce mandates he believed were unscientific.

“This isn't just my fight. This is a nation's fight right now,” he said.

His plan centers on using the legal system to bring top officials like Fauci to justice—promising real accountability while making clear he wouldn’t act as judge and jury himself.

His stance on medical freedom? “It starts with informed consent,” he said.

Chambers accused corporations of valuing profits over human life and said he was fired for refusing “unlawful orders” to enforce vaccine mandates on the border.

He recalled being told: “It ain't about the science, Doc. It's about the policy. Get on board with the program.”

He described forced masking, testing, and vaccination as illegal, unethical, and coercive. Chambers also condemned state COVID task forces as incompetent, accusing them of overseeing “fraud, waste and abuse” of federal CARES Act money.

“I saw it firsthand,” he said, vowing to investigate and decentralize Texas health policy to put people over profit.

He closed the conversation with a sweeping call to arms for Texans and all Americans, framing his campaign a “Texas First” movement designed to spread nationwide.

Chambers stressed that Texas plays a pivotal role in confronting the border crisis, restoring energy independence, and resisting federal overreach.

Promises included replacing corporate lobbyists with citizen-led task forces to tackle issues from energy and food to medicine.

He even highlighted Dr. Mary Talley Bowden—a doctor “hit pretty hard by the state medical board” for her dissent—as the kind of fearless expert he’d choose to lead a decentralized medicine task force.

“I'm a leader. I'm not a politician,” he said.

In an emotional moment, he invoked the Alamo as a symbol of defiance, warning that Texas now stands as the Alamo for the entire nation.

“But the outcome must be San Jacinto, the victory,” he said, urging citizens everywhere to rise up, organize, and reclaim power from corrupt, entrenched elites.

Thanks for tuning in.

We'll be back tomorrow with another new episode, highlighting what the media refuses to cover.

