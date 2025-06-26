NATO Just Crossed Putin’s Red Line—and Reignited the Path to WW3 | Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - Clinton loyalist Neera Tanden just admitted under oath that she could sign documents in Joe Biden’s name using his autopen.

This raises a disturbing question: Who was actually running the country?

Tanden testified that she had authority to direct Biden’s autopen from October 2021 through May 2023—including the moment he “signed” pardons from a golf course in the Virgin Islands.

But this isn’t her first scandal. She was a central figure in the Podesta emails released by WikiLeaks—mocking Bernie supporters, covering for Hillary’s email server scandal, and fueling the Russiagate hoax.

Now she resurfaces behind the scenes—quietly executing presidential authority while Biden struggled to finish a sentence.

So who was really running the White House? And who was pulling Tanden’s strings?

This rabbit hole goes deep.

Don’t miss Maria Zeee’s report. The implications are staggering.

STORY #2 - Humanoid robots are about to replace millions of American jobs—and not even Trump’s manufacturing revival may be enough to stop it.

Foxconn just announced it will deploy humanoid robots at its Houston plant. And BMW, Nvidia, and others are following suit.

At first glance, it looks like innovation. But behind the buzzwords lies a darker truth: these machines are being trained to insert cables, assemble servers, and replace real American workers.

Even Elon Musk warns that within five years, “millions of people will be out of jobs,” and there’s a 20% chance killer robots wipe out humanity altogether.

Now RFK Jr. says he wants “every American” wearing a government-approved “wearable” within four years—so the state can monitor your “diet,” “physical activity,” and “the way that they live their lives.”

Sounds very Bill Gates-y. And it would make George Orwell blush.

This isn’t progress. It’s a technocratic coup in disguise.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is already here. And if you don’t fight it now, you may not get another chance.

Watch Maria Zeee expose the agenda they never wanted you to question—before this nightmare becomes reality.

STORY #3 - NATO just crossed Putin’s red line—and reignited the path to World War III.

Despite claims that peace is near, everything coming out of the NATO summit screams escalation.

Trump made headlines by threatening tariffs on Spain for dodging defense spending. But the real story is being buried: NATO’s new chief called Russia the “most significant and direct threat” and declared Ukraine’s membership path “irreversible.”

Putin already warned this could trigger a third world war.

In 2022, he said if Ukraine joined NATO and tried to take Crimea, “you will be fulfilling Article 5 in a heartbeat,” adding, “There will be no winners.”

So why is NATO still marching toward the brink?

The UK is now acquiring jets capable of carrying nukes—and warning citizens to prepare for war on home soil. And Zelensky? Seated front row at the NATO summit, even though Ukraine isn’t a member.

Trump is the only one calling for de-escalation. The rest are pushing the world toward nuclear war with Russia—while calling it peace.

Watch Maria Zeee’s explosive report for the facts they don’t want you to know.

