EXCLUSIVE: Doctors Reveal Transhumanist Plot to Replace Humanity | Daily Pulse

Transhumanism isn’t progress—it’s eugenics in disguise.

Dr. Henry Ealy warns what’s happening now mirrors the same ideology that fueled Hitler’s dream of a “superior race.”

And one bone-chilling quote from Bill Gates, and this agenda becomes impossible to ignore.

Robert Kennedy Jr. may be leading MAHA, but its sister movement, MYHA, Make Yourself Healthy Again, is the one catching fire.

That momentum is about to take center stage at the Healing for the Ages annual fall conference—a powerful educational event where doctors show YOU how to heal yourself.

Doctors Henry Ealy, Bryan Ardis, and Jana Schmidt join us today to discuss.

Dr. Ardis kicked off the conversation with a bold statement: the upcoming Healing for the Ages conference just may be the most important thing he’s ever done.

“I don’t want to put down the birth of my children or my wedding day,” he joked, “but this is one of the most exciting days of my life.”

He said the October event won’t be feel-good fluff or recycled health advice. It’s going to deliver real tools people can use right now to take their health back—and he’s saving his most powerful revelations for the conference.

“These are things I have never presented before,” he said, “and I believe will be a great asset to every single human being on this planet every day moving forward.”

“You’ll find out why here later in this interview,” he added.

That mission, taking back responsibility for our own health, was echoed by Dr. Jana Schmidt.

“When have we been able to fully rely on the government for our health?” she asked. “It’s actually been to our detriment.”

While holding a roundtable conversation with her colleagues, one phrase rose to the surface and stuck: “Make Yourself Healthy Again.”

“This is a movement of people… taking back control of their own health,” she explained.

“We’re going to be accountable for our own health—and for our families,” adding that if you’re still waiting for the government to fix your health, you’ve already fallen behind.

Dr. Ealy took the conversation into darker territory. What we’re dealing with today, he warned, isn’t just corruption—it’s the revival of eugenics, rebranded as progress for the digital age.

In the 20th century, eugenics was about controlling who could reproduce, sterilizing people deemed “unfit,” and pursuing the idea of a “superior race.” Hitler took it to its most horrifying extreme.

Dr. Ealy argues that today’s progressive movements, often under the banner of “health,” “equity,” or “innovation,” are reviving this same eugenics mindset—though dressed in modern language.

Instead of sterilization laws, it’s mass medicalization. Instead of breeding programs, it’s transhumanism and genetic engineering.

“Transhumanism is the same thing that Adolf Hitler was talking about,” Dr. Ealy warned. “Creating a superior race.”

“They're just trying to rebrand it and resell it to you as something you might want,” such as wearables, digital IDs, and brain implants, marketed as innovation, wrapped in convenience.

Dr. Ardis warned that what is often seen as harmless entertainment is actually one of the most powerful weapons in the propaganda arsenal.

“Every television show… has someone popping pills or sitting in a waiting room,” he said.

He traced that pattern all the way back to CIA mind control programs like Operation Mockingbird and MK Ultra, warning that nearly everything Americans watch is designed to push a single message: trust Big Pharma.

“This is what everybody does,” he said. “It’s to blindly get you to trust a certain narrative.”

Most people don’t even realize they’ve been programmed, he added.

“It’s in every single show. So what becomes normal is… You go to the medical doctor,” meaning you become completely blind to the fact that alternative forms of healing exist, especially self-healing.

To close, Dr. Ardis held up a People Magazine headline quoting Bill Gates:

“AI will replace doctors, teachers, and more in the next 10 years.”

If that’s the future you want, “don’t come to Healing for the Ages.”

He isn’t joking.. Gates’ vision, Ardis warned, isn’t about progress—it’s about phasing out people. A future where your wearable tracks every move… and AI decides your next prescription.

“If you don’t want that future, it’s time to resist. It’s time to heal.”

Thanks for tuning in. If this information opened your eyes, don’t miss the full interview below, and be sure to share with a friend.

We’ll be back Monday with another new episode, highlighting what the media refuses to cover. See you then.

