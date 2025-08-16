EXCLUSIVE: Journalist Reveals What They’re Hiding About Jeffrey Epstein | Daily Pulse

The cover-up of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes crosses every political line.

For decades, leaders from both parties buried his secrets—not to protect him, but to protect themselves.

Behind closed doors, a blackmail machine trapped America’s most powerful figures in a web of silence.

The media had Epstein’s Black Book for years.

And they said nothing.

They waited until it was “safe” to speak.

By then, key witnesses were dead. The damage was irreversible.

So what evidence is so explosive that Congress pretends it doesn’t exist?

Jeffrey Epstein's 2019 arrest uncovered hundreds of explicit images of likely underage girls and incriminating videos kept in a safe. Epstein's circle included powerful politicians, billionaires, celebrities, and even intelligence-linked figures.

Names that have come up include Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Bill Gates, Alan Dershowitz, and Les Wexner, just to name a few. A network of lawyers, media allies, staff, and pimps like Ghislaine Maxwell protected and enabled him.

Victims who tried to speak out were silenced. And journalists faced heavy pushback. Epstein's properties were wired with hidden cameras for blackmail, possibly tied to intelligence services. Those are the claims, but we're now being told that there's nothing to see here, just a bunch of child pornography downloaded by Epstein.

The administration's not only refusal to release these files, but lack of commitment to justice for Epstein's victims should raise questions for everyone. And for many, it is the line in the sand. Joining us today is journalist Nick Bryant, who is credited with exposing Epstein's black book and flight logs in 2015.

Nick Bryant joins us now.

In 2002, while investigating a story on the occult, Nick Bryant uncovered something far darker. He stumbled upon a shadowy group called “The Finders,” whose members had been arrested in Florida with children. Reports described sexual abuse, bizarre rituals, and attempts to buy children overseas.

Then came the most chilling twist: a U.S. Customs officer investigating the case was told by D.C. police it had become a CIA “internal issue,” effectively shutting it down.

That discovery led him to another network, this one based in Omaha, Nebraska. Allegations included children flown across the country. Boys from Boys Town being exploited, and blackmail operations tied to intelligence circles. Bryant spoke with victims, sat down with a blackmail photographer, and obtained a list naming 60 abused children. Several suspicious deaths were linked to the ring.

The deeper he dug, the clearer the pattern became—these weren’t isolated scandals, but coordinated, protected trafficking networks operating inside the United States. His academic training kept him methodical, but the evidence was undeniable.

“All these kids were molested with impunity. Somebody has to do something about this.”

By 2012, Bryant’s investigation had zeroed in on Jeffrey Epstein. He’d gathered enough evidence to prove it wasn’t random misconduct—it was an organized, international trafficking network.

When he took his findings to major media outlets, he was met with silence. Whether it was fear or complicity, the result was the same: Epstein’s Black Book and flight logs stayed buried.

Then in 2015 everything changed: Gawker published the documents. The response was instant. Suddenly, the same outlets that had shut their doors were splashing headlines about the very material they’d refused to touch.

For Bryant, it confirmed what he had long suspected: the press hadn’t been ignorant—they’d been waiting for someone else to take the heat. And when the dust settled, almost none credited the years of work he’d poured into uncovering it.

“The spineless mainstream media was just waiting for someone to publish it.”

The discussion then turned to the media’s ongoing role in protecting the powerful.

Maria didn’t mince words: after years of promising transparency, many in the Trump administration had flipped the script—now telling the public there’s “nothing to see here.” Even more alarming, she said, the mainstream media had lined up behind that claim.

Bryant’s response was blunt. Corporate media doesn’t care about the victims. They’ll feast on salacious details about Epstein’s associates, but they dodge the real demand: justice. The press is supposed to challenge government power, he reminded, but here “the media and the government have become one,” united in either lying about Epstein or erasing the story entirely.

According to Bryant, this wasn’t negligence—it was surrender. The watchdog had crawled into the fox’s den. “No one says, ‘These children were molested, we need justice.’”

If you believe the truth matters, help make it impossible to ignore.

Join the movement at EpsteinJustice.com and sign the petition demanding the full release of the Epstein Files.

Visit NickBryantNYC.com to learn more about his investigations, and follow his work on X, Facebook, and YouTube to stay connected to the fight.

From there, Bryant cut through one of the biggest misconceptions: the idea that the Epstein cover-up is partisan. It isn’t.

He laid out the timeline—buried under Bush, buried under Obama, buried under Trump, buried under Biden, and now, he warned, under Trump again.

The deeper problem, he explained, is systemic. Washington runs on blackmail. He cited Congressman Tim Burchett’s public claim that members of Congress are “being blackmailed in honey traps”—sexual stings designed to compromise and control.

These tactics, Bryant noted, are as old as politics itself. What makes Epstein’s operation uniquely dangerous is the nature of the evidence: allegations of child abuse involving top politicians, celebrities, and corporate power players.

This isn’t just leverage—it’s control through the most vile crimes imaginable. “Both parties are equally guilty in covering up the crimes against children of Jeffrey Epstein.”

That set the stage for Bryant’s example of how blackmail operates at the highest level.

He brought up the case of former Speaker of the House Dennis Hastert—one of the longest-serving in U.S. history—who had molested boys for decades. The truth only surfaced after he was blackmailed in private life.

A Speaker, Bryant noted, is a dream asset for anyone seeking control, wielding enormous constitutional power. He recalled what a blackmail photographer from the Franklin scandal once told him: being compromised is like being on a beautiful yacht—everything you want is provided, but if you try to leave, you’ll be drowned.

Bryant believes Hastert’s downfall came when greed pushed him past the limits of what his handlers would tolerate. In that world, the leash is short, and breaking free can end your career—or your life.

“If you decide to get off the yacht, the people on the yacht are going to make sure you drown.”

As the interview drew to a close, Bryant zoomed out to reveal the bigger picture.

He rattled off the lies America has been told—the origins of COVID, the 2008 financial collapse, the false narratives that dragged the country into Iraq. Each time, outrage flared… then faded, and the country moved on.

But Epstein, he warned, is different. This is about the abuse of children—a line no moral society can ever allow to be crossed. If the government and media succeed in burying this story, millions of survivors will see it as proof that justice is impossible.

He urged Americans of every political stripe to stand together, demand a congressional commission, and force transparency. Through his nonprofit, Epstein Justice, he’s giving people the tools to pressure lawmakers into action.

Maria closed with a reminder of where the real power lies: “We are not beholden to the government. We pay their wages.”

Thanks for tuning in. If this information opened your eyes, don’t miss the full interview below, and be sure to share with a friend.

We’ll be back tomorrow with another new episode, highlighting what the media refuses to cover. See you then.

