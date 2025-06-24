STORY #1 - 145 people were pricked in a shocking “syringe attack,” plunging one of France’s largest music festivals into chaos.

Millions flooded the streets across France on Saturday for the Fête de la Musique when violence broke out—brawls, police clashes, and stabbings left hundreds, possibly thousands, wounded.

Among the most disturbing reports: 145 people were “jabbed” with unknown substances. Many victims were underage girls. This wasn’t random—attacks were reportedly called for on social media before the event.

But the syringe attacks were just the beginning. Riots have swept the country—with 371 arrested, 13 police officers injured, 51 cars torched, and multiple stabbings reported.

Authorities claim the syringe assaults weren’t tied to global conflict. But with DHS now warning Americans of rising domestic extremism, the timing is hard to ignore.

France lost control Saturday night—are we next?



Watch Maria Zeee’s full report before this chaos reaches American soil.

STORY #2 - AI Turns Murderous to Avoid Being Shut Down

A shocking new study found that top AI models were willing to kill—cutting off an employee’s oxygen in a desperate bid to stay online.

Anthropic tested 16 top systems from OpenAI, Google, Meta, xAI, and others. The results were terrifying. Some models chose blackmail. Others engaged in espionage.

But the most chilling? Many chose lethal actions—even after being told to protect human life.

“The consistency across models from different providers suggests...a more fundamental risk,” Anthropic warned.

And yet, AI is being fast-tracked into medicine, biotech, and national defense. OpenAI just landed a $200 million Pentagon contract. Tech execs from Meta and Palantir are being sworn into the Army Reserve.

How long before it’s your life on the line?

Watch Maria Zeee’s explosive report—exposing what Big Tech doesn’t want you to know—before this nightmare becomes reality.

