Millions were in the streets across France on Saturday for a music festival, known as the Fête de la Musique, when chaos broke out in the streets with reported brawls, clashes with police, and stabbings, leaving hundreds or thousands injured.

145 people were reportedly assaulted in so-called “syringe attacks,” with the suspected intention being to intoxicate one with a date-rape drug.

A local mayor said the festival had “broken all attendance records” as the FC Metz soccer team was playing in a play-off match.

Per France 24, “Nearly 150 people reported being assaulted with syringes across France during its annual “Fête de la Musique” summer festival, with Paris police reporting 13 cases in the capital alone. Twelve suspects in the attacks were arrested, the interior ministry said. More than 370 other people were detained nationwide on various other charges.”

Additionally, unconfirmed reports circulating on social media suggest that there was massive violence, leaving 1,500 injured.

Per Remix News, six were stabbed with one in critical condition, 371 were arrested, 13 police officers were injured, 51 cars were set ablaze, and 1,500 were injured.

One clip shows a large mob throwing trash down what appears to be a subway entrance before dispersing rapidly as police in riot gear begin to deploy gas or smoke grenades:

Another clip shows a massive crowd stampeding away from smoke and what looks like a fire in the background:

Details on the rioting and mass brawling are still unclear.

However, Metz Mayor François Grosdider confirmed in an Instagram post that “two individuals, including an attacker with a syringe,” were arrested.

“On social networks, a call for syringe assaults has been launched during the Music Festivals in major cities. At 21h15 [9:15 pm], a first assault of this type was reported to us on Rue du Palais. About fifteen young girls (aged 14 to 20) were victims of this in Metz,” the post continued.

“The municipal police also intercepted, in Bonne Ruelle, an individual who slapped a young girl National and municipal police quickly controlled a few brawls at night and had to intervene on the effects of alcohol.”

More from France 24:

Before the party, posts on Snapchat and other social media had called for targeting women during the festivities. The interior ministry said 145 victims reported being stabbed with needles across the country, with Paris police reporting 13 cases in the capital. Officials did not specify if they were cases of so-called needle spiking with date-rape drugs such as Rohypnol or GHB, used by attackers to render victims confused or unconscious and vulnerable to sexual assault. “Some victims were taken to hospital for toxicological tests,” the ministry said. In Paris, investigations were opened after three people including a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old male, reported being stabbed in three different locations in Paris, prosecutors said.

