Tucker Carlson Guest Drops a 9/11 Bombshell | Daily Pulse

Story #1 - Former Congressman Drops a 9/11 Bombshell

A former congressman just dropped a 9/11 bombshell on Tucker Carlson’s podcast.

Curtis Weldon pointed out how heroic FDNY chief Orio Palmer reached the South Tower’s 78th floor—the impact floor—on 9/11.

In a huge blow to the official narrative, Palmer calmly reported over the radio that there were only two fires—and that they could handle them.

“He comes out of the stair tower and, as clear as you listening to me here… he says, ‘We’re on floor 78, the floor of impact. We’ve got two fires and we can handle them,’” Weldon detailed.

Just one minute later, the entire building collapsed. Weldon pointed to this moment as powerful evidence that challenges the official narrative.

“That’s not normal,” Weldon stressed. “That is not acceptable… And this is on tape. It’s on tape. The film is called Bravo 7. And if your viewers want it, if they contact you, I’ll give it to you—it’s free.”

Weldon added that the Twin Towers were the only high-rise buildings in history to collapse from an airplane hitting them, emphasizing that those towers were “designed to withstand an airplane hitting the building and standing tall.”

“And especially Building 7, which had no plane hit it. No plane hit it,” he added.

One minute Orio Palmer said it was under control. The next, the tower vanished into rubble.

“That’s not normal.”

Watch as Maria Zeee breaks this all down. When are we finally getting the 9/11 files?

Story #2 - China Strikes Back Against Trump’s Tariffs

China just grounded Boeing jets as payback for Trump’s 145% tariffs on Chinese goods.

Chinese officials have ordered airlines to stop all future Boeing deliveries and banned the purchase of U.S. aircraft parts.

On top of that, China has cut off six critical rare earth minerals—essential for building everything from cars and drones to missiles and semiconductors.

Early signs point to a full-scale trade war.

While some exemptions still cover items like smartphones and chips, a 20% pre-existing tariff remains on many critical electronics.

Higher import costs could also fuel inflation, slashing consumer spending and slowing business investment.

On a related note, most people don’t realize how little that “Made in [insert country]” label actually means. A recent video highlights just how misleading that really is.

Take a look. The truth might shock you.

Story #3 - Massachusetts Couple Accused of ‘Kidnapping’ Their Own Five Children from State Custody

A Massachusetts couple is being charged with KIDNAPPING their own children.

Yes, you read that right.

Isael Rivera and Ruth Encarnacion are being treated like criminals after fleeing MA with their five kids to protect them from government overreach.

It started when the couple refused to vaccinate their 9-month-old, citing a religious exemption, which is legal in Massachusetts.

But instead of respecting their rights, the pediatrician reported them to DCF (Department of Children and Families). Days later, the state launched a neglect investigation. Then things escalated fast.

Police and DCF allegedly surrounded their apartment, banging on doors and circling the building. Feeling cornered, the parents fled. According to their attorney, there was no warrant, no abuse, and no court order they were aware of.

The family was found weeks later in Texas—safe, healthy, and together.

Now, the father sits in jail on a $200,000 bond, whereas the mother faces five counts of “kidnapping a minor by a relative.”

This is medical tyranny and government overreach. It’s un-American that disagreeing with a pediatrician can cost you your freedom, your reputation, and your children.

The Trump administration needs to take a look at this.

Read the original report.

Thanks for watching! We’ll be back with more episodes next week—so stay tuned.

In the meantime, take a moment to support our work by checking out our trusted sponsors below. They help keep us independent, and they offer real value for you.

