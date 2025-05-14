Trump Drops Diplomatic Bombshell in Saudi Arabia | Daily Pulse

Story #1 - Trump just dropped a diplomatic bombshell in Saudi Arabia—and the neocons are panicking.

He lifted sanctions on Syria, called for peace in Gaza, and extended an olive branch to Iran.

Meanwhile, legacy conservatives are losing their minds.

He said the people of Gaza “deserve a much better future,” but not while their leaders support terror.

To Iran, he offered peace—or total economic collapse:

“We will have no choice but to inflict massive maximum pressure… like I did before,” Trump said.

Then came the most important line of all: “My greatest hope is to be a peacemaker and a unifier.”

But Mark Levin is hyperventilating, and Ben Shapiro is fuming. Why are self-proclaimed conservatives furious about ending wars?

All in all, this was historic.

Watch the full report with Maria Zeee before the media memory-holes this moment.

Story #2 - David Hogg just got CANCELED by DEI.

He was removed from his DNC vice chair role after a party activist challenged the election for violating gender quotas.

Apparently, electing two men was a DEI violation. So out he went—not for incompetence, but for being male.

It’s a perfect snapshot of what happens when identity politics runs the show.

To be fair, Hogg recently made a few decent points on Real Time with Bill Maher.

He said young voters are tired of feeling judged by their own party, saying, “We’ve created a culture where, if you say the wrong thing, you’re excommunicated.”

He’s not wrong. That’s exactly what just happened to him.

If Democrats keep this up, they’ll be bleeding young male voters for generations to come.

Watch the full report with Maria Zeee.

Story #3 - Dr. Marty Makary just admitted there’s “NO GOOD DATA” to keep COVID shots on the childhood vaccine schedule.

And that’s coming from an FDA commissioner.

“I’d love to see the evidence showing that giving young, healthy children a sixth COVID booster would help them—but that evidence simply doesn’t exist,” Makary said.

He’s absolutely right. But let’s be honest: the COVID shot isn’t just unnecessary. It’s dangerous.

We’ve got the data. We’ve seen the injuries. And it’s long past time this product was pulled from the market.

Watch as Maria Zeee breaks it all down—and makes the case that this issue can’t be ignored any longer.

