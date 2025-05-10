Trump Cuts Off Contact with Netanyahu Over “Manipulation Concerns” | Daily Pulse

Story #1 - AG Pam Bondi is releasing Epstein file information to complete strangers in restaurants before giving answers to the American people.

This was uncovered by James O’Keefe, who caught Bondi spilling the beans about “tens of thousands” of videos of Epstein abusing little kids—to a self-described nanny.

This is a slap in the face to every American.

What’s also interesting is that Bondi is only focusing on videos of Epstein. What about all the clients Epstein courted and gave access to those children?

Are there no videos of that on file?

The public deserves the truth, and right now, it looks like Pam Bondi is setting up a limited hangout.

This is unacceptable.

Story #2 - REPORT: A former U.S. housing official says the government secretly built a $21 TRILLION underground city for the ultra-wealthy to survive a “near-extinction event.”

This was revealed by Catherine Austin Fitts on Tucker Carlson’s podcast.

Tucker asked her what the purpose of such a city would be. Fitts replied: “The purpose is if you thought you were going to get a near-extinction event.”

Her claims were corroborated by Michigan State University economist Mark Skidmore, whose team uncovered $21 trillion in undocumented federal spending between 1998 and 2015.

So the question remains: What exactly are they preparing for, and why hasn’t the public been told?

This raises way more questions than answers.

Story #3 - Trump has reportedly CUT OFF communication with Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu over “manipulation concerns.”

This move sends a clear message: Trump will not be pushed around—not by foreign leaders, not by war hawks, not by anyone.

It also confirms what we’ve been reporting for weeks:

There’s a growing rift inside the Trump administration between those pushing for war with Iran and those (like Trump) who are determined to pursue diplomacy.

And right on cue… Fox News suddenly gets handed an “exclusive” report about a previously undiscovered Iranian nuclear facility.

The timing couldn’t be more convenient.

Harrison H. Smith joins the show to discuss. This is a massive development that nobody's talking about.

