EXPOSED: Big Pharma’s Sinister Plot to Remove RFK Jr. | Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - The Trump-Musk feud just intensified to a whole new level today.

Trump is now suggesting he could DEPORT Elon Musk.

It came as Musk announced he’ll be donating to Rep. Thomas Massie, one of Trump's biggest critics in the Republican Party.

It appears that Trump is half-joking here, but is he taking this too far?

Watch as Maria Zeee breaks down this feud, and where she stands on the Trump-Musk drama.

STORY #2 - A leaked internal memo has blown the lid off Big Pharma’s $2 million plot to force RFK Jr. out as HHS Secretary.

The document, from the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), reveals a brazen plan to spend half its entire cash reserve lobbying Congress to remove Kennedy, whose push for real oversight threatens their business model.

It details a sinister scheme to dodge public debate while co-opting conservative influencers and deploying Dr. Mehmet Oz as a supposed “neutral” health expert to sabotage MAHA.

This isn’t about science or safety. It’s about narrative control—a psychological warfare campaign designed to scare lawmakers and the public into rejecting reform.

Is this really what democracy looks like? Dive into the full investigation with Maria Zeee to uncover just how deep the deception goes.

STORY #3 - NYC mayoral contender Zohran Mamdani is seeking to “seize the means of production,” unveiling a radical plan to transform America’s largest city into a socialist experiment.

And he’s not even hiding it. Mamdani envisions government-run grocery stores, meaning access to food could eventually depend on political compliance.

His promises—including rent freezes, a $30 minimum wage, free childcare, free transit—sound generous but follow a classic central-planning playbook that has wrecked economies, led to shortages, and crushed freedom wherever it’s been tried.

Critics warn this is about redistributing wealth by force: taking from those who worked hard their entire lives to give to those who haven’t. When asked if billionaires should exist, Mamdani answered, “I don't think that we should have billionaires,” effectively declaring an ideological war on success itself.

Will New Yorkers trade away freedom and prosperity for empty promises? Watch Maria Zeee’s report to see what Mamdani’s vision for the future really means.

Thanks for watching. Follow us (@Zeee_Media and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn't want you to see.

We’ll be back with another episode tomorrow. See you then.