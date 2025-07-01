STORY #1 - Thomas Massie has revealed what it’d take to get him to vote ‘yes’ on Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill,” drawing a clear line in the sand.

Massie is refusing to rubber-stamp what he calls a bloated mess packed with hidden deals and false promises. He says he’d back a “skinny” version focused on real priorities like securing the border and extending the 2017 tax cuts.

He’s calling for honest debate and single-issue votes so Americans can see exactly what’s buried in the fine print and hidden behind Trump’s name—including billions in AI giveaways and Green New Deal subsidies.

The question is simple: do you want blind loyalty or real transparency about where your tax dollars are going?

Don’t fall for the false narrative that you can’t support both Trump and Massie. Watch Maria Zeee’s report to find out what they don’t want you to know.

STORY #2 - Canada just backed down in humiliation, scrapping its Digital Services Tax after Trump pulled the plug on trade talks in a stunning show of U.S. economic muscle.

President Trump slammed the tax as a “direct and blatant attack” on American companies. Within days, Canada surrendered, desperate to keep negotiations alive before the G7’s July deadline.

Yet this raw show of power also highlights what Washington refuses to fight for. America can pressure allies to kill a tax almost overnight but won’t demand they scrap harsh hate speech and censorship laws.

As Senator JD Vance put it, why support a military alliance that isn’t going to be pro-free speech?

Isn’t it time America used that same leverage to defend our most fundamental freedom? Watch Maria Zeee’s report and decide what kind of power you want your leaders to wield.

STORY #3 - Russia hammered Ukraine with one of its most devastating attacks yet, launching waves of drones and missiles that turned the night sky into a fiery warzone—even as NATO leaders talk about “peace.”

Ukraine says it shot down most of the swarm, but many still smashed into cities, spreading destruction and terror across the country. This comes just days after Zelensky met with Trump in The Hague, pleading for more Patriot missile systems.

Trump has long campaigned on ending the conflict, yet he’s also kept military aid and intelligence flowing to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, it’s clear there are factions in the US, Iran, Israel, and beyond who want war. We can only hope cooler heads prevail—before it’s too late.

Are world leaders truly seeking peace, or are they dragging us to the edge while lying to our faces? Watch Maria Zeee’s report to uncover the truths they’re trying to bury.

