Top HHS Advisor Issues Chilling COVID Vax Warning | Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - The future of humanity may be at stake.

Dr. Steven Hatfill, a top HHS advisor, is now calling the COVID shots a “dangerous experiment,” warning that the vaccinated are producing “poison” inside their bodies.

And things may have just gotten worse.

A bombshell new study found that rats injected with human-equivalent mRNA doses suffered permanent ovarian damage—losing over 60% of their egg supply.

If this effect carries over to humans, we could be facing a devastating fertility crisis.

Data analyst Ed Dowd weighed in on X:

“Seriously guys this is just getting absurd. @naomirwolf warned about these kind of issues from her team’s review of the Pfizer papers and the effects on women. If this is true in humans we have a potential gigantic demographic time bomb globally. Just halt the jabs and investigate.”

And it might already be playing out in the real world.

has previously reported how hyper-vaxxed Singapore is currently experiencing a population collapse.

Watch Hatfill’s full comments and @ZeeeMedia’s breakdown of this disturbing development.

What’s happening now could shape the fate of humanity.

Read the full report here.

STORY #2 - Diddy’s ex-girlfriend just testified under oath that she was forced into years of drug-fueled sex parties—known as “freak-offs.”

Cassie Ventura says Diddy orchestrated every detail—from the outfits and s*x pairings to how it was filmed.

These “freak-offs” allegedly lasted up to three days and took place across cities like New York, L.A., Miami, and Ibiza.

It started when Ventura was just 22 years old—and continued for years. (She is 38 now)

She testified that she was drugged with GHB, ketamine, ecstasy, and cocaine to keep her disoriented and compliant.

Ventura feared Diddy would release the footage if she ever disobeyed.

Then came the bombshell: the courtroom was shown never-before-seen footage of Combs violently assaulting Ventura in a hotel.

“I stayed on the floor,” she said, “because it felt like the safest place to be.”

If even part of this is true, we’re looking at a celebrity blackmail ring no one wanted uncovered.

Watch the full breakdown now with @Zeee_Media.

STORY #3 - Texas may be IGNORING Trump’s plan to deport illegal immigrants—while letting cartels run wild.

New footage from war reporter Michael Yon shows Colony Ridge, a massive housing development spanning over 40 square miles, still full of illegal migrants.

Even though Trump called for mass deportations, construction is still happening there.

Yon says Colony Ridge acts like a “sanctuary city.”

At a recent hearing, Texas officials admitted they refuse to use 287G, a federal program that would let police help with deportations.

But it gets worse.

Yon says Governor Abbott took $1.4 million in donations from Colony Ridge’s developer.

Even more shocking—some schools in Colony Ridge are now teaching Mandarin. WHAT?

Meanwhile, Florida is following Trump’s plan. Texas? Yon says it’s acting “just like California.”

Watch Maria Zeee’s full interview with Michael Yon and see the shocking footage from Colony Ridge.

Thanks for watching.

