The Government Admits Another “Conspiracy Theory” | Daily Pulse

Story #1 - The U.S. government is FINALLY addressing the elephant in the sky—geoengineering.

“The conspiracy theorists” were right again.

For years, those who warned about geoengineering were dismissed as paranoid. Now, the federal government is confirming that it’s not only real—it may be illegal.

Make Sunsets is “polluting the air we breathe,” Zeldin says.

RFK Jr. has long sounded the alarm on these kinds of sky-based spraying programs—calling them “crimes.”

While this may seem like a breakthrough, not everyone is convinced this move actually addresses the real problem. So, is Zeldin’s crackdown the beginning of real change—or just political theater?

Geoengineering investigator Dane Wigington believes this is “smoke and mirrors”—a distraction from the much larger, ongoing operations that have been happening in our skies for years.

“This is a distraction from the elephant in the sky,” Wigington says.

According to him, Make Sunsets is just a small player in a much bigger system—one involving military tankers, commercial aircraft, and unknown substances being sprayed into the atmosphere and falling into ecosystems worldwide.

Watch his full breakdown in this must-see interview with Maria Zeee. We may be falling for a limited hangout.

Story #2 - Trump’s tariffs aren’t tanking the economy—it’s collapsing because people no longer trust the financial system.

That’s according to Dr. Kirk Elliott, a PhD economist with over 30 years of experience.

The timing is just coincidence. Meanwhile, gold prices are surging right now, reaching new all-time highs as of today.

Dr. Elliott says that although we are certain there will be a period of pain, there is a huge opportunity for people during this time.

He believes the skyrocketing price of gold isn’t due to a speculative spike—it’s driven by a collapse in global confidence.

“What we’re seeing in the gold market right now—it’s not a crisis, it’s structural,” Dr. Elliott said.

He didn’t stop there. Dr. Elliott followed up with three powerful financial insights that could reshape how you think about the future:

1. Central banks are quietly preparing for a new financial order.

“Central banks around the world are looking to gold to back their currency. They just know that something’s different—that there’s a pendulum-shifting moment here.”

2. China is buying gold like there’s no tomorrow.

3. Silver demand is being driven by global giants like Samsung, Lockheed Martin, and Boeing—who need it for manufacturing.

For more insights that could help you navigate what’s ahead, watch the full interview below.

That’s all our stories for today. Stay tuned for our segment with naturopath Dr. Henry Ealy, where we’ll dive into the remarkable benefits of fasting. That segment is expected to drop by Friday afternoon (Eastern Time).

Thanks so much for watching and for your continued support. We’ll be back with another powerful full show Friday evening.