The Countdown to World War 3 Has Begun | Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - We’re officially on the brink of World War 3—and no one’s trying to stop it.

Just one day before peace talks in Istanbul, Ukraine launched a massive surprise drone attack on Russia—undermining diplomacy with an operation Zelensky admitted had been over a year and a half in the making.

“The planning, organization, and all the details were perfectly prepared. It can be confidently said that this was an absolutely unique operation,” Zelensky bragged.

That means peace was never really an option—it was all a setup. And it raises serious questions about what the White House knew and when.

At the same time, the UK is escalating to “war-fighting readiness,” Iran is rejecting a U.S. nuclear deal, and economist Martin Armstrong warns that Europe is on the brink of collapse.

“They’re determined to go to war with Russia,” Armstrong said. “No matter the cost.”

To make matters worse, Trump reportedly had no knowledge of the surprise attack. If that’s true, it’s simple: Cut off aid to any country undermining peace.

Because what sounds like posturing today could turn into World War 3 tomorrow… and time is running out!

Watch Maria Zeee’s full report to uncover what the media won’t touch—and could be closer than you think.

#ad: Tired of being tracked by Big Tech? Above Phone is your escape hatch.

From phones and laptops to private tablets, Above Phone builds surveillance-free devices that put your privacy first.

Their devices run open-source software, are packed with privacy-first apps, and give you full control over your data. No tracking. No hidden spyware. Just clean, secure tech you can actually trust.

If you’re ready to live outside the surveillance grid, this is your starting point.

Visit abovephone.com/pulse to take back control of your digital life—because privacy is freedom, and Above Phone makes that freedom possible.

Right now, you can save up to $299 and choose from two easy payment plans. Financing is available up to 24 months—and crypto is accepted too.

Make the Switch to Freedom Tech Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

STORY #2 - Worst Economic Collapse of Our Generation is Already Underway, Economist Warns

Economist Dr. Kirk Elliott doesn’t issue warnings lightly—but when he does, he means it. This time, he says we’re in the opening stages of a historic global breakdown.

It started in Japan—where soaring inflation just crushed the yen carry trade and blew up the bond market. Elliott calls it the “worst financial crisis since 1971,” warning that the fallout from Tokyo is now rippling across the globe.

Insurance firms are already dumping bonds just to survive. JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon warns of “massive fractures” ahead—and says Americans should buy “bullets and rare earth minerals” over Bitcoin. Even Goldman Sachs is telling clients to ditch bonds and move into gold.

Elliott believes the collapse is already in motion—and warns that if Trump’s economic plans are blocked by globalist elites, “it’s economic ruin for America.”

What comes next may be financial ruin—or, if we act fast, a second American renaissance.

The clock is ticking. This report could be the wake-up call you didn’t know you needed.

#ad: In times of war, inflation, and global chaos, physical assets like gold and silver have always been a safe haven.

In just the first three months of this year, both were up nearly 18%. These assets can’t be hacked, frozen, or shut off—and they’re gaining momentum fast.

Don’t overpay for gold and silver. Call Kirk Elliott Precious Metals at 720-605-3900 or go to KEPM.com/Pulse. They offer some of the best rates on the market, and they’ll help you keep your retirement protected.

Buy Gold & Silver

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

STORY #3 - The FDA just approved Moderna’s new COVID shot—WITHOUT a placebo-controlled trial, weeks after HHS vowed that would never happen.

This wasn’t a slip-up. It was a betrayal—and a return to mass experimentation, where nearly every American is now labeled “at-risk” and targeted for injection.

The mNEXSPIKE shot was greenlit without ever being tested against a placebo. Instead, it was compared to Moderna’s last injection—the one already linked to serious adverse events and flagged in safety databases.

And who exactly is “at-risk”? According to the CDC: the unvaccinated, the overweight, the pregnant, the mentally ill—even people who sit too much. Translation: no one is safe from the needle.

Meanwhile, China is locking down schools again, Australia is pushing boosters, and NYC is bracing for another COVID wave.

RFK Jr. promised transparency and safety—but said nothing about this vaccine. And Moderna? They disabled comments on X the moment backlash hit.

The “forever injection” agenda is alive and well. This time, people aren’t buying it.

Maria Zeee connects the dots no one else will—watch the full report now.

#ad: Your health is under attack—from every angle. But you’re not powerless.

The Energetic Health Institute, led by Dr. Henry Ealy, is giving everyday Americans the tools they need to reclaim their health and fight back.

Visit myehialoha.org/#vfox and enter code VFOX for 30% off all online programs.

Explore powerful courses that teach you how to detox, protect, and heal—outside Big Pharma’s grip. Learn about vaccine risks, natural cancer therapies, EMF dangers, and how to rebuild your health from the inside out.

Don’t miss this opportunity! Go to myehialoha.org/#vfox and use code VFOX for 30% off now.

Reclaim Your Health

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

Thanks for watching. Follow us (@Zeee_Media and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another episode tomorrow. See you then.