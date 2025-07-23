STORY #1 - Speaker Mike Johnson just shut down Congress—one day before a vote that could’ve forced the Epstein files into the light.

Insiders say Rep. Thomas Massie had the votes. But instead of letting that happen, leadership abruptly ended the session and sent everyone home for summer break.

Now, in a sudden pivot, the DOJ says it’s meeting with convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. After years of cover-ups, why now? What are they really after?

And if the Epstein files were just a “Democrat hoax,” does that make Maxwell a victim? Some believe this may be laying the groundwork for a future pardon.

Meanwhile, the House Oversight Committee just voted to subpoena her under oath. But the real question isn’t what Ghislaine will say—it’s who they’re protecting.

The cover-up is unraveling. The next move could blow it all wide open.

Don’t miss Maria Zeee’s explosive report.

STORY #2 - In a stunning revelation, the FDA granted full approval to Moderna’s COVID vaccine for kids while RFK Jr. was on vacation—without his knowledge or consent.

This disturbing decision, affecting babies as young as six months, has sent shockwaves through the MAHA movement and raises serious questions about the integrity of one of the nation’s most powerful health agencies.

Despite alarming warnings from Moderna’s own scientists about the “unacceptable toxicity” of mRNA vaccines, the approval went forward without consulting Kennedy or his Deputy Chief of Staff, Stefanie Spears. The fallout has already begun—two senior aides were fired, with one reportedly crashing her car in frustration.

How could such a critical decision move forward without RFK Jr.’s approval? What actions are being taken to fix this? The silence from HHS is deafening.

With the clock ticking, will Kennedy reverse this dangerous decision before it’s too late?

Watch Maria Zeee’s report for all the shocking details. The stakes are now higher than ever, and what happens next could seal the fate of the MAHA movement.

STORY #3 - Top AI companies have issued a chilling warning—the ability to monitor and understand AI's reasoning could soon vanish forever.

In an unprecedented show of unity, scientists from OpenAI, Google DeepMind, Anthropic, and Meta are urgently sounding the alarm over AI's rapid evolution and the growing difficulty in tracking its decision-making.

These cutting-edge models use "chains of thought" to reason step-by-step, offering us a rare glimpse into their logic. But that transparency is fragile—soon, AI may evolve beyond our comprehension, with its intentions hidden behind impenetrable, untraceable internal languages.

Despite these terrifying risks, the Pentagon has awarded up to $200 million to AI companies whose models are drenched in ideological bias.

As we rush forward, much like we did with the COVID shot, it’s déjà vu all over again as critical questions are being ignored.

Watch Maria Zeee’s shocking report for the truth behind AI’s unchecked rise—and what it means for our future.

