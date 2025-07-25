EXCLUSIVE: The Epstein Memo Was a Deep State Trap—And Trump Took the Bait | Daily Pulse

The Epstein memo wasn’t a distraction—it was a setup.

Attorney Robert Barnes says Deep State insiders pressured Trump’s team to release it early—just before Tulsi Gabbard dropped her Russiagate bombshell.

That timing wasn’t an accident. It was a calculated move to bury her evidence before it could shake the system.

And the worst part? Trump walked straight into the trap.



Barnes connects the dots. This conversation makes it all make sense.

🧵 THREAD

In a groundbreaking expose, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has unveiled documents that challenge the long stand narrative surrounding Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Tonight, we dive into the explosive findings that allege senior Obama administration officials, including former President Barack Obama, orchestrated a concerted effort to politicize intelligence and cast doubt on President Donald Trump's 2016 victory.

Gabbard's revelations, supported by a trove of emails, memos and intelligence reports, point to what she describes as a treasonous conspiracy to undermine the will of the American people. Many have pointed out that these revelations seem to be conveniently timed given the Epstein saga and the administration's response to it.

Robert Barnes is a trial lawyer with high profile wins for clients in civil and criminal cases, focusing on tax law, criminal defence, civil rights and constitutional law. He says there may be a deeper reason for the timing. Robert joins us now.

Barnes wasted no time getting to the heart of it: Russiagate wasn’t merely another attack against Trump—it was a coordinated plot to control U.S. foreign policy.

Trump’s call for peace with Russia didn’t just rattle the establishment—it shook them to their core. Barnes said it sparked a full-scale counterattack by the “national security establishment,” better known as “the blob,” “the Deep State,” or “the military industrial complex.”

Their mission? Eliminate any chance of cooperation with Russia and lock America into permanent conflict. Trump may have been elected to end that agenda—but these people were determined to stop him.

“It was intended to reaffirm the national security establishment’s perspective,” Barnes explained.

And the outcome speaks for itself: the war in Ukraine wasn’t some unintended consequence—it was the plan all along.

Barnes then blew the lid off the Steele dossier.

He called it exactly what it was: a dirty trick to smear Trump and shield the real criminals. According to him, it was Hunter Biden’s scandals—bribery, corruption, even the salacious stuff—repackaged and pinned on Trump to sell a lie to the American people.

But Tulsi Gabbard’s document dump just took the scandal to another level. Her release exposed internal emails, memos, and intelligence reports proving top officials knew the story was false from the very beginning.

“They lied… they knew Russia didn’t hack the election… they had internal emails saying this isn’t true… and they said it anyway to Congress, the media, and the public,” Barnes explained.

This wasn’t political spin. It was a calculated, years-long operation built on fraud.

“They lied in public, they lied in publications, they lied in books… they lied to members of Congress,” he said. “It was treasonous in the political sense… betrayal of the country.”

The bottom line? Russiagate wasn’t a mistake—it was a coordinated hoax. And the people who pushed it weren’t misled. They knew it was a lie—and pushed it anyway.

Barnes didn’t hesitate when it came to naming who was responsible—and at the top of his list was Barack Obama.

He said the entire anti-Trump operation “could never have happened” without Obama’s direct involvement. According to Barnes, no one in the intelligence community would have dared to take such sweeping, illegal actions without cover from the very top.

And for anyone shocked by the accusation, Barnes pointed to the facts.

This was the same president who weaponized the IRS against political enemies, trafficked guns to Mexican drug cartels, dropped more drone bombs than any commander-in-chief in history—including on an American citizen—and prosecuted more whistleblowers than all other presidents combined.

“It should not surprise people that the Deep State criminal in chief was the commander in chief himself,” Barnes explained.

This wasn’t some rogue intelligence op. In Barnes’s view, it was a coordinated takedown—directed from the Oval Office.

Barnes dropped a bombshell about the Epstein memo: it wasn’t bad timing—it was a setup.

He said Deep State insiders—likely from the FBI or DOJ—pressured Trump allies like Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, and Dan Bongino to release the memo early, just days before Tulsi Gabbard’s Russiagate document dump. According to Barnes, it was a strategic move to bury the real story before it could break.

And it worked. Trump was reportedly warned the Epstein files could damage him politically—that they might be doctored, or even frame innocent allies. But Barnes made it clear: the idea that Trump would be implicated was false.

“An honest review of the Epstein files would exculpate President Trump and inculpate his adversaries,” he said.

But by rushing the Epstein memo out, the timing undercut both stories—muddying the waters and draining momentum from the Russiagate disclosures that followed.

“It was another Deep State coup… and they used unwitting individuals… who are in way over their head, to do it,” Barnes explained.

This wasn’t a mistake. It was sabotage—engineered by the very people desperate to keep the truth buried.

When it came to the Epstein cover-up, Barnes named the one person he believes can actually blow the whole thing wide open: Tulsi Gabbard.

She’s not just another politician, he said. Gabbard is a truth-teller with the guts to cut through the lies, expose the Deep State’s role, and hold the real criminals accountable.

But Barnes didn’t stop there—he issued a blunt warning to Trump: keep trusting the same people, and it’s game over.

“If he continues with this half-ass cover-up,” Barnes warned, “all it does is condemn him, not his adversaries.”

In Barnes’s view, this is the turning point. Either Trump brings in someone fearless enough to drag the truth into the light—or he takes the fall for a cover-up he didn’t create.

Because if nothing changes, the Deep State wins. Period.

Barnes closed with a bold warning: none of this is happening in a vacuum. Russiagate, Epstein, the stolen 2020 election—they’re all part of the same operation.

Russiagate wasn’t just an attack on Trump. It was the setup for something bigger. The “foreign interference” narrative became the excuse for mass surveillance, mail-in ballots, and emergency rule changes that reshaped the 2020 election.

“It was all a pretext,” Barnes explained, orchestrated by a collusive alliance between the Deep State and Democratic power players.

So who can we trust to dismantle it? According to Barnes, the answer may already be in front of us.

“If you give Tulsi Gabbard… the Epstein files, then she has the perfect combination to unravel the Deep State for forever.”

The playbook is exposed. The cover-up is falling apart.

Now the only question is: who’s going to finish the job?

Thanks for tuning in. If this information opened your eyes, don’t miss the full interview below, and be sure to share with a friend.

We’ll be back tomorrow with another new episode, highlighting what the media refuses to cover. See you then.

