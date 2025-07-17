Conspiracy Theory Comes True After California Wildfires | Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - A doctor’s chilling testimony has revealed what COVID vaccines can do to the lungs in just one week.

Dr. Robert Sullivan shared shocking evidence that even healthy athletes have been harmed by these FDA-approved injections.

Speaking to Congress, Dr. Sullivan explained how his lung capacity was cut in half after getting vaccinated, leaving him with life-threatening pulmonary hypertension. He also cited a peer-reviewed study showing 19% of athletes in their 30s lost 8.6% of their VO₂ max within one week after a Pfizer booster—damage equal to aging their lungs five to ten years.

There’s simply no justification left. Despite this evidence, the FDA has now granted approval for these COVID shots in babies as young as six months.

How many more innocent people will be harmed before officials finally tell the truth?

Watch Maria Zeee’s explosive report to see the damage being done to vaccinated lungs and what officials refuse to admit.

STORY #2 - California just proved the “conspiracy theorists” right. Lawmakers passed a bill to seize fire-ravaged Palisades land and turn it into taxpayer-funded low-income housing.

This isn’t theory anymore—it’s reality, and it follows a disturbing national trend. For years, people claimed that disasters like the Maui fires were being used to clear land for Smart Cities. Now it’s happening in plain sight.

Across America, neighborhoods destroyed by fires and floods are being “reimagined” as dense, government-controlled housing zones. California’s SB 549 lets cities buy burned lots for mere pennies, rebuild using your tax dollars, and cram in numerous low-income units. Officials call it “resilient,” but it’s really about controlling where and how you live.

And it’s not just Democrats. The Global Covenant of Mayors unites cities from both parties under a Smart City agenda built on surveillance, permanent renting, and the end of single-family homes.

Is this really about safety and sustainability—or is it about control? Watch Maria Zeee’s shocking report to see just how deep this agenda goes.

STORY #3 - Republican lawmakers are demanding the Epstein files be fully exposed—no matter who gets named or what secrets are uncovered.

Thomas Massie is leading a rare discharge petition to force a House vote to release every single Epstein record. No redactions. No cover-ups.

The resolution states the DOJ can’t hide anything for “embarrassment” or “political sensitivity,” even if it implicates top officials or foreign dignitaries.

MTG is backing it completely, vowing she’ll “never protect pedophiles or the elites and their circles.” Meanwhile, Trump has tripled down, dismissing the entire Epstein saga as a “hoax” and attacking those demanding answers as “stupid people”—even though many are his own loyal supporters like Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones, and Steve Bannon.

Trump says “anything credible” should be released—but who decides what’s credible?

Americans were promised the truth. Will they finally get it, or will these secrets stay buried forever? Don’t miss this urgent report.

