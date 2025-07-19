EXCLUSIVE: The Cancer Protocol So Effective, They Said He Never Had Cancer | Daily Pulse

Doctors removed his testicle and gave him 60 days to live.

But Rick Hill refused to die.

He found a natural cancer protocol so effective, he was off morphine and gaining strength in just three weeks.

What happened next was a wake-up call.

After Rick began sharing his story, the American Cancer Society planted letters in local newspapers claiming he never had cancer because he looked too healthy for someone who had been terminal.

Why would a cancer survivor be treated like a threat?

Discover how Rick beat cancer—and why the cancer industry fought harder to silence his story than they did to cure him.

We’re extremely passionate about bringing you the truth when it comes to your health.

Pharmaceutical companies, the media, and the medical industrial complex have been lying to us for years about wellness. And one of the biggest webs of lies they feed us is about cancer. Fifty years ago, Rick Hill was given 60 days to live by the Mayo Clinic where he was having his cancer treated.

After grueling surgery and morphine for pain management, the cancer spread throughout his entire body. With no real hope left, Rick was told about an alternative treatment that was helping a whole host of people recover—for good.

He took a risk and traveled to Tijuana for something that was not widely available previously and something that the medical industrial complex warns us about. It’s not ivermectin, and it’s not fenbendazole. It’s a combination of Laetrile, enzymes, and a few other key factors. And this treatment saved Rick’s life.

He’s now been cancer-free for 50 years because of it. Rick joins us today to tell his story and explain how this treatment is saving the lives of those experiencing aggressive forms of cancer we’re seeing right now.

Rick Hill was 24, newly married, and terminally ill. The Mayo Clinic gave him just 60 days to live, telling Rick that all of his organs were about to shut down. They offered chemotherapy—and told him to call his family to say goodbye.

Then Rick got a letter in the mail. Just one sentence, from a pastor affiliated with the John Birch Society: “If you want to live, you’re going to need to leave the Mayo Clinic.”

Rick called the pastor in disbelief. “You want me to leave the citadel of modern medicine?” he asked.

“Yeah,” the man replied. “They know all about medicine—but they don’t know much about the immune system.”

The pastor told Rick to fly to San Diego… then cross into Tijuana—as soon as possible. At first, Rick thought it was a joke. “I don’t want to drink tequila,” he said. “You want me to go eat apricots in Tijuana?”

Later that night, Rick broke the news to his family.

They stared at him in stunned silence. One brother said, “We always knew you were stupid—we just didn’t know how stupid.”

But then something unexpected happened.

“My father-in-law stood up and said, ‘I like it. I’ll take him. And I’ll help pay for it.’”

That moment changed everything.

#ad: “Unequal weights are an abomination to the Lord,” writes Alin Armstrong in his groundbreaking book The Bible and Gold.

Since Eden, gold has been God’s standard for honest money—a safeguard no one can print away or corrupt.

Genesis Gold Group shares that same commitment to biblical principles. Their faith-driven experts help you convert fragile paper promises into real, physical gold and silver that hold their value, even when the world’s systems fail.

Armstrong’s essential work exposes the lies of modern money. And Genesis Gold Group shows you how to fight back.

Get your FREE copy of The Bible and Gold now at goldbiblepulse.com and learn how to protect your retirement with God’s unchanging standard of honest money.

That’s goldbiblepulse.com — honest money for uncertain times.

Claim Your Free Copy of The Bible & Gold

DISCLOSURE: This ad was paid for by Genesis Gold Group. We may earn a small commission when you shop through our sponsors. Thank you for your support.

When Rick Hill first arrived at the Tijuana clinic, Dr. Contreras took one look at him and delivered the blunt truth: “None of this… needed to happen. If you had come to us six months ago, you could have done this so easily.”

But now, Rick was very sick—and Dr. Contreras laid down the rules.

“I need to reactivate your immune system,” he said. “I need you as an ally. This is participatory medicine. Are you listening? This is something I do with you, not to you.”

If Rick wasn’t willing to be a partner in the process, he could leave. “Take your money and go home. Because it won’t work unless we’re a team,” Contreras warned.

“I didn’t hear that at the Mayo Clinic,” Rick told Maria.

It was that moment that shattered everything Rick thought he knew about medicine.

At the Mayo Clinic, it was chemo and surgery—no diet, no talk of the immune system. Right after surgery, the hospital nutritionist gave him white bread, Jell-O, and 7UP.

“Sugar. And all the things that feed cancer,” Maria noted.

Just a few days into his stay at the Tijuana clinic, Rick Hill was told it was time to “start your detox.”

He had no idea what that meant.

The nurse asked if he’d ever flushed out a car radiator. Rick proudly described pulling off the caps, blasting it with a garden hose, and speeding off once the job was done and it ran clean.

“She says, ‘Good,’” he recalled—then noticed she was holding a hose.

He’d never even heard of a colonic before.

“If anybody had said, ‘We’re going to put this hose in your bottom,’ I would have punched them,” he said. “Do you think I am a balloon?”

But Rick had promised to follow the protocol—so he did.

That was the start of his completely new reality: colonics, mild fasting, and an 80% raw organic diet. It was nothing like the world he came from—but it saved his life.

#ad: In a world full of threats—EMPs, solar flares, 5G, and nonstop EMF exposure—Escape Zone gives you control.

Their elite Faraday bags block EMPs, EMFs, GPS tracking, car theft, and more.

Choose from sleek mobile sleeves, laptop cases, and crossbodies—or level up with their ballistic backpack, combining Faraday shielding with Kevlar-grade protection.

Want to shield your body, too? Try their EMF-blocking beanies and blankets—because protection shouldn’t stop with your phone.

Whether it’s for you, your family, or someone you love—don’t leave it to chance.



Visit escapezone.com/pulse to protect what matters most.

Protect Yourself From ALL Signals

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

By Rick Hill’s standards, the diet was extreme—raw, organic fruits and vegetables. No sugar. No bread. No processed foods. Just clean, simple nutrition.

Within just three weeks on this strict protocol, something remarkable happened.

“I began to feel better already,” Rick said. “I was on morphine at the Mayo Clinic. So imagine what I felt like when I got Tijuana… but Laetrile—vitamin B17—has a painkiller naturally in it.”

And it wasn’t just Rick. Everyone at the clinic seemed to be feeling the same shift.

He recalled other patients saying things like, “When I came here, I was in a lot of pain—but it’s gradually going away.” Rick echoed the same: “Me too.”

The pain did return briefly when he returned home and switched from IV to oral tablets on lower doses. But Dr. Contreras was confident the treatment was working.

“I’ve done your markers. You’re on the right track. You’re beginning to gain weight. Your color is back. Stay the course. Don’t quit on me,” the doctor told Rick.

#ad: Want to upgrade your health like Rick did?

Richardson Nutritional Center has offered trusted, top-quality natural supplements for decades—supporting healing and wellness with everything from vitamins to therapeutic seeds.

Shop now at RNCstore.com and use code PULSE for 10% off sitewide!

See What RNCStore.com Has to Offer

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

After beating terminal cancer and going public with his story, Rick Hill found himself in Big Pharma’s crosshairs.

He traveled the country speaking at churches and libraries, sharing how three simple things—Laetrile, enzymes, and clean nutrition—saved his life. But every time a local paper covered his story, the American Cancer Society moved to shut it down.

They sent representatives to his events. They planted letters in the local paper designed to discredit him. One even claimed Rick “never had cancer in the first place”—because he looked too good and had stayed healthy for too long.

Rick was sick of it. So he wrote to the Mayo Clinic and let them have it.

“You have misdiagnosed me. The American Cancer Society says I never had cancer. That means you did nine hours of surgery—illegally. And I’m going to an attorney.”

The response came overnight.

“You are entirely right,” the Mayo Clinic wrote back. “You had stage 3 high-grade embryonal cell carcinoma.”

They even offered proof: Rick’s cancer slides were still preserved in wax—available for any qualified doctor to examine. He still has a copy of the letter.

“They didn’t offer me a settlement,” Rick said. “They were willing to fight this to the death.”

Rick Hill believes God placed him on this path—not just to survive cancer, but to help others avoid the traps that come after treatment.

Why do so many cancer patients relapse?

The truth, Rick warned, is that the real danger starts after you’re declared cancer-free.

“That point where the doctor says, ‘You’re clear’—that’s the most dangerous part of the treatment. Most people say, ‘I dodged that bullet,’ and they stop everything.”

Rick has seen it happen again and again. Patients would detox, clean up their diet, take the Laetrile and enzymes… then slowly slide back. And the cancer would return—“like a lion.”

“When did you decide not to keep that detox going?” he would ask. “When did you quit taking the enzymes? When did you go back to your old diet?”

The saddest part, Rick says, is that it’s not hard. “It’s just how your ancestors used to eat—three or four generations ago,” he said.

No preservatives. No chemicals. No fake food. Just real nourishment.

But today? “I go to the grocery store and see enormous people leaning on their carts, faces swollen, ankles puffed up—and their carts full of toxic chemicals,” Rick described.

And that’s exactly where the system wants us: relapsing, dependent, and returning for more.

Rick wrapped up the interview by directing viewers to RNCstore.com.

“Type my name—Rick—into the search bar and you’ll see the Pro 3 Bundle come up.” It includes the three core products that helped him survive, plus a free copy of his book.

Watch as he shares how Richardson Nutritional Center’s Laetrile B17 supplement helped him find natural relief from pain.

#ad: Want to upgrade your health like Rick did?

Richardson Nutritional Center has offered trusted, top-quality natural supplements for decades—supporting healing and wellness with everything from vitamins to therapeutic seeds.

Shop now at RNCstore.com and use code PULSE for 10% off sitewide!

See What RNCStore.com Has to Offer

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

Thanks for tuning in. If Rick Hill’s story opened your eyes, don’t miss the full interview below, and be sure to share with a friend.

We’ll be back on Tuesday with another new episode, highlighting what the media refuses to cover. See you then.