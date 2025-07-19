EXCLUSIVE: Top Forecaster Issues a Chilling War Prediction | Daily Pulse

Martin Armstrong says the West is baiting Putin, pushing him to strike NATO first so they can justify all-out war.

He calls it engineered chaos.

What he says happens next should terrify every US citizen.

We recently had top forecaster and economist Martin Armstrong on the show, who warned that the fall of Ukraine—and Europe as a whole—is imminent. Many European countries, he noted, are already reinstituting drafts.

“They want war,” he said.

Well, this week we saw President Trump make a stunning reversal on the Ukraine-Russia conflict—and Armstrong is back with another warning.

He says NATO is preparing to send 250,000 troops into Russia, and World War III is an absolute certainty. The reason? Collapsing economies—and a looming push to roll out central bank digital currencies. Despite promises to the contrary, it appears the U.S. is quietly moving forward with CBDCs, just like the rest of the world.

Every nation, Armstrong warns, is preparing for what comes after the war.

He joins us now to discuss.

Maria Zeee opened the conversation by asking about Trump’s unexpected shift on Ukraine—and Martin Armstrong didn’t hold back. “I’m very disappointed in Trump,” he said. “I think he’s succumbed to the neocons.”

The first major red flag, Armstrong noted, was Trump naming Marco Rubio as Secretary of State—a move his sources described as a “peace offering to the neocons.”

But Armstrong’s warning isn’t about politics. It’s about your money.

“We’re just in this serious debt crisis,” he explained—and that crisis, he warned, is pushing governments toward reckless, authoritarian measures.

He pointed to Europe, where EU chief Ursula von der Leyen proposed seizing unused assets from private citizens to fund war with Russia. Armstrong said it echoes post–World War I Germany, when the government confiscated 10% of people’s savings—triggering hyperinflation, economic ruin, and paving the way for Hitler’s rise.

“If Ursula is going to just take 10% of people's money,” he warned, “it’s the same thing all over again.”

His message was clear: this war isn’t really about Ukraine. It’s about collapsing economies—and global elites using chaos as cover to plunder the public’s wealth.

Armstrong then laid out a grim reality: war isn’t just likely—it’s now essential for Europe’s survival.

“This is why Europe needs war,” he said. “Because if they don't go to war, you're going to have people storming the parliaments with their pitchforks.”

Years of reckless policy, he argued, have gutted the economy. Negative interest rates “strip-mined the pension funds and the banks,” leaving war as the only way out.

“If I was Putin, there is no way I would sign a peace deal,” Armstrong said.

Drafts are ramping up across Europe—so aggressively that one of his German staffers said even a 60-year-old was called to serve.

As for Trump’s 50-day peace ultimatum to Putin? Armstrong was blunt: “I don’t know who he’s listening to. The problem is we started this war, not Putin.” He cited Victoria Nuland and John McCain’s roles in the Maidan uprising. “It was Victoria Nuland who picked the interim government that started the civil war with the Donbas—unelected!”

Meanwhile, Ukraine is crumbling. More than 8 million people have fled, and public outrage toward Zelensky is off the charts.

“If Zelensky was on fire, they wouldn’t urinate on him until he was dead,” Armstrong said. That, he added, is why there won’t be an election—Zelensky knows he’d lose.

“He’s grabbing people off the street. He’s even sent people with Down syndrome to the front line.”

That led to a deeper discussion about the viral White House moment everyone remembers—when Trump publicly humiliated Zelensky, telling him, “You don’t have the cards.” At the time, Trump was confident he could end the war swiftly.

But Armstrong says something happened behind the scenes that changed everything—and he knows exactly what it was.

According to his sources, Boris Johnson scrapped the peace deal and sent Zelensky to the White House to embarrass President Trump. “It’s always Boris,” he said.

Zelensky was ready to sign an agreement in Kiev. But just three days before, Johnson flew in and told him to kill the deal—and instead head to Washington to corner Trump into funding Europe’s war.

Armstrong said he warned U.S. officials ahead of time that Zelensky was coming to provoke Trump and prolong the war. Sure enough, the meeting exploded—and Trump shut him down in a moment “the whole world cheered.”

But now? Trump’s tone has dramatically shifted.

“I don’t know if they have drugged Trump or what,” he said. “He’s definitely not the guy I met back in 2020.”

Once a staunch supporter, Armstrong now says he’s not sure he can back Trump at all.

Maria then cited Armstrong’s recent article, where he revealed that NATO is preparing to deploy 250,000 troops into Ukraine for a war with Russia.

“I’ve been hearing it behind the scenes for quite some time. I think it started with Macron,” he said. Now the push is accelerating—because Ukraine is losing. Badly.

“When Zelensky came to power, he promised peace, and the death toll was 130,000. It’s now approaching 1.5 million,” Armstrong said. “They don’t stand a prayer in hell of winning. They just don’t.”

Even his computer model picked it up—something he’s never seen before: Ukraine going completely flatline.

That’s why the West is mobilizing, he explained—arming Ukraine with long-range missiles, restarting drafts, and ignoring every warning from Putin. “They’ve been deliberately crossing every red line he puts down,” Armstrong said. “Why? Because they want him to attack anything in NATO—so they can claim he’s the aggressor.”

That, he said, is how World War III begins. This isn’t accidental. It’s engineered.

Maria asked a chilling question: is the war just an excuse to roll out digital currency?

Armstrong didn’t flinch. “Yes,” he said. “The system is not sustainable.”

Debt buyers are vanishing. Governments are drowning in obligations they can’t repay.

Historically, Armstrong explained, empires collapse the moment they can no longer sell new debt to cover the old. That’s why he believes the so-called “GENIUS Act” is a last-ditch attempt to reset the system—using CBDCs and stablecoins.

And for the crypto fans cheering this on?

“You’re the latest sucker,” he said. “Would you like to buy some swamp land in Florida to go with it?”

“They need to keep selling the debt,” Armstrong warned. “If nobody’s gonna buy the new debt, everything’s coming down.”

To him this war has nothing to do with land or politics. It’s a smokescreen for global financial collapse—and the clock is ticking.

In the final stretch of the interview, Armstrong delivered a grave warning: his computer model—known for accurately predicting every major war cycle in recent decades—is flashing red.

An “international war panic cycle” is set to erupt in 2026.

“I’ve tried my best to defeat my own computer, but I failed. There’s no stopping this,” he wrote in his latest report.

He pointed to collapsing bond markets and rising long-term interest rates—ominous trends he says mirror past wartime patterns. During WWII, the Fed had to buy bonds to keep rates low. But by the Korean War, they refused—sparking a high-profile showdown with the White House.

“The Federal Reserve said, no, we’re not following the White House,” Armstrong said.

War, he explained, sends interest rates soaring—and wartime bonds often become worthless. “Who wins? You can still buy Confederate bonds on eBay, if you like,” he joked. “They’re worthless!”

Today, the Fed is powerless. “Our computer shows long-term interest rates are going up,” Armstrong said. “The Fed can only control short-term rates.”

“This is all reflecting war,” he added.

He expects global tensions to rise rapidly—starting late July and intensifying through August, September, and October.

As for NATO?

“They want war. NATO has no purpose without war,” he said. “They can only remain relevant by saying, ‘Oh, Putin wants to invade Europe.’” But Armstrong pushed back: “If Putin doesn’t want to invade Europe, then why do we need you?”

He said the West has deliberately crossed every red line Putin set—hoping to bait him into striking NATO first so they can justify all-out war.

In a chilling final warning, Armstrong said China has already chosen a side.

“They will back Russia against Europe,” he explained. “Why? Because if they don’t, you take out Russia—and they’re coming for you.”

Thanks for tuning in. If this conversation opened your eyes, don’t miss the full video below, and be sure to share with a friend.

We’ll be back tomorrow with another new episode, highlighting what the media refuses to cover. See you then.

