RFK Jr. Drops Bone-Chilling Bombshell: U.S. Patients Butchered Alive for Their Organs | Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - Australia is paying expectant mothers over $4,000 to KILL their own children.

This is pure evil.

The government is handing out cash “bonuses” for late-term abortions—and one woman even bragged about using the money to vacation in Bali.

Dr. Joanna Howe has exposed the horrifying truth: 80% of these abortions in South Australia are performed on healthy babies. Because they’re delivered dead, they’re classified as “stillborn,” making the mother eligible for a $4,325 taxpayer-funded parenting payment.

Midwives are being forced to sign off on these killings. Many say they feel complicit in a system that’s both emotionally devastating and morally bankrupt.

And under current law, if a baby survives the abortion, they can be legally left to die without medical care.

Dr. Howe is sounding the alarm—and calling on Australians to help end this nightmare before more lives are lost.

Watch the full report and then sign the petition.

STORY #2 - President Trump just triggered a financial earthquake—Americans may soon be able to hold crypto, gold, and private equity inside their 401(k)s.

This seismic shift could unlock trillions in new wealth and finally break Wall Street’s chokehold on your retirement.

Jonathan Rose of BlockTrust IRA calls it a “$9 trillion earthquake.” Trump’s executive order tears down the outdated restrictions that kept everyday Americans trapped in stagnant funds—opening access to Bitcoin, precious metals, and elite-tier investments.

With U.S. debt soaring past $37 trillion and trust in fiat collapsing, Americans are demanding assets that actually grow. And Trump’s plan to make America the “crypto capital of the world” is already underway.

Will you ride the wave—or get left behind?

Watch the interview now to learn how to secure your money before the next boom hits.

STORY #3 - It’s no longer a conspiracy theory—HHS just confirmed that hospitals have been harvesting organs from patients who may still be alive.

RFK Jr. dropped a bombshell: a federal investigation exposing systemic disregard for human life inside America’s transplant system.

This isn’t speculation. HHS’s own Health Resources and Services Administration found dozens of patients who showed signs of life as surgeons began removing their organs.

The Biden administration had quietly shut the case down. But under Secretary Kennedy, it’s been reopened—and the entire system is finally being dragged into the light.

The era of carving up living patients behind closed doors is ending. But the damage is done.

How many families were never told the truth?

Watch Maria Zeee’s interview with Jon Fleetwood to understand what HHS just uncovered—and why it’s one of the darkest scandals in modern medical history.

Thanks for watching. Follow us (@Zeee_Media and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another episode tomorrow. See you then.