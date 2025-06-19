Ted Cruz Makes Shocking On-Air Admission About Iran | Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - Nearly 800 dead babies were dumped in a septic tank at a Catholic home for unwed mothers in Ireland.

For decades, the truth was buried—literally. From 1925 to 1961, 798 babies died at the Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home. Only two were given proper burials. The rest were discarded into a cesspool known as “the pit.”

Run by Catholic nuns, the facility confined young women—some raped, some victims of incest—and tore their newborns away. Many of the babies died from starvation, disease, or neglect.

The mass grave was dismissed for years as a “sewage chamber.” But now, investigators are finally exhuming the remains to give these children the dignity they were denied.

The Irish government admits that 9,000 children died in similar homes. So why were these babies discarded like trash? And why did it take this long to uncover the truth?

Watch Maria Zeee’s report and hear the haunting testimonies they tried to silence—the ones that forced the world to finally look.

STORY #3 - Ted Cruz may have accidentally revealed the U.S. military is already striking Iran—and Tucker Carlson caught it live on camera.

In a tense exchange now seen over 26 million times, Cruz slipped up and said, “We are carrying out military strikes today.” Carlson’s jaw dropped. “You’re breaking news right now,” he replied.

Cruz quickly tried to walk it back, claiming Israel was leading the offensive “with our support.” But his words raised two explosive questions: Is Iran trying to assassinate Trump—and is the U.S. already in the war?

Meanwhile, intelligence sources warn Israel could run out of missile defenses in 10 days. One moment officials deny U.S. involvement. The next, a senator implies we’re already engaged.

Now, Trump is dialing up the pressure and reportedly weighing direct strikes. We’d love to have been a fly on the wall during his phone call with Tucker about Iran and nukes.

Is Tucker pushing too hard—or did Cruz just let the cat out of the bag?

Maria Zeee is tracking it all. Watch the clip and decide for yourself.

