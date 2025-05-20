EXCLUSIVE: The CCP Might Already Be Spying on You—Right From Your Own Home

Last week, we told you about something deeply disturbing: rogue devices capable of triggering blackouts were discovered in Chinese-made solar panels. It’s not a tech flaw; it’s a national security threat.

But if you think that’s where the danger ends, think again.

Phones, security cameras, laptops—even your kettle—could be hiding something far worse: CCP surveillance tech.

That’s right, kettles. Combine that with robot dogs for law enforcement, drones in the sky, and AI running the show, and suddenly, it feels like Skynet isn’t science fiction anymore.

Joshua Philipp, senior investigative reporter at The Epoch Times, has spent years exposing this. And what he revealed during our interview will make you rethink everything in your house.

Joshua began by sounding the alarm on TP-Link, one of the most widely used routers in the United States.

According to Philipp, new government reports have raised serious national security concerns, prompting Congress to consider banning TP-Link devices altogether.

The reason? He explained that these routers have potential security flaws that could allow the Chinese Communist Party to monitor everything users do online—every website visited, every purchase made, even tax and credit card information.

He added that recent reports suggest the Chinese regime may be keeping TP-Link prices artificially low to flood the U.S. market and boost adoption.

And this warning isn’t limited to just one brand. Philipp emphasized that any router made in China could pose similar risks.

But routers aren’t the only concern. Philipp pointed to Tencent, a Chinese tech and AI giant that has quietly bought up some of the most popular video games on the market, including many that your kids are probably playing.

What’s alarming, he said, is that Tencent runs a mandatory anti-cheat program called “ACE” (Anti Cheat Expert), which installs automatically with their games. You can’t just uninstall it by deleting the game—it stays buried in your device. And unless you know how to dive into the system’s core files, it’s nearly impossible to remove.

He warned that ACE has full access to your computer or phone, including your messages, commands, keyboard inputs, and even your camera. Most users have no idea it’s there.

To make matters worse, the Pentagon recently designated Tencent as a Chinese military company.

#ad: There’s one commodity needed for solar, EVs, missiles, and aerospace: silver.

And it’s running out.

Manufacturers will pay almost any price. Maybe you should own what they need.

Call Kirk Elliott Precious Metals at 720-605-3900 or visit KEPM.com/Pulse to get real silver in your hands or your IRA.

Again, that’s KEPM.com/Pulse. Move your money into something that's real.

Buy Silver Now

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

And if you think that sounds outrageous, it gets even weirder.

Philipp described a case where Russia imported a batch of Chinese electric kettles—but something didn’t add up. Customs officials noticed the weights were off, so they investigated.

What they found inside the kettles was chilling: rogue hardware embedded inside, similar to what was recently discovered in Chinese solar panels.

He explained that when these kettles were plugged in, they would automatically scan for open Wi-Fi networks, breach the connection, and transmit data back to China.

This tactic wasn’t limited to kettles—Philipp said similar surveillance components were found in USB drives, memory cards, cameras, and even digital picture frames sold in major U.S. retail stores.

But here’s where it turns terrifying.

Philipp warned that the CCP has amassed so much global DNA data that they could now tailor biological weapons to target specific genetic profiles.

He explained that the U.S. military has even advised service members to avoid commercial DNA testing kits, since many of those tests are processed in Chinese labs.

According to Philipp, the concern is that China could develop customized viruses designed to target particular ethnic or genetic groups—essentially weaponizing biology with surgical precision.

It may sound like sci-fi, he said, but it’s real. There are public reports backing it, and it’s already considered a national security threat.

#ad: Your health is under attack—from every angle. But you’re not powerless.

The Energetic Health Institute is giving everyday Americans the tools to reclaim their health and fight back.

Visit https://www.myehialoha.org/catalog/#a_aid=VFOX and enter code VFOX for 30% off all online programs.

Explore powerful courses like The Art of Cellular Healing, Cleansing & the Causes of Cancer, and Vaccine Education for Mama Bears.

Their upcoming Virtual Solutions Summit on May 24th is packed with actionable strategies to thrive in today’s world.

Don’t miss this. Go to https://www.myehialoha.org/catalog/#a_aid=VFOX and use code VFOX for 30% off now.

Reclaim Your Health

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

Philipp revealed how the CCP uses platforms like LinkedIn and dating apps to identify and compromise people inside American companies and government agencies. They start by mapping out employees using public platforms, then begin targeting them.

Sometimes it’s money. Other times it’s blackmail. And in some cases, he added, people unknowingly walk into a honeypot trap, like going to a café and meeting someone who seems “randomly interested” in them.

Over time, the target is compromised and drawn into a system of manipulation, often without realizing it’s happening.

So, where does this all lead?

Joshua laid out the 30,000-foot view, and it’s not pretty. He said AI is already being used for censorship, fact-checking, and shaping search results. It’s in the hands of the military, researchers, and even big corporations.

But here’s the kicker: whoever controls AI, he warned, controls information. And if you control information, you control the democratic process.

If a foreign government gains that power, it’s game over. The lines between corporate enforcement, state surveillance, and public policy disappear. The result, he said, is a society where freedom doesn’t vanish overnight—but dies quietly behind code and convenience.

You can still fight back, but it starts with vigilance:

• Use tech that respects your privacy

• Think twice before downloading that game or ancestry test

• Don’t assume your data is safe—assume it’s being watched

• And never forget: convenience is how control slips in

#ad: Speaking of protecting your privacy, there’s no better way to do it than with our sponsor, Above Phone.

Unlike typical smartphones that come loaded with tracking and bloat, Above Phone is built from the ground up for privacy.

Their devices run open-source software, are packed with privacy-first apps, and give you full control over your data. No tracking. No hidden spyware. Just clean, secure tech you can actually trust.

If you’re ready to live outside the surveillance grid, this is your starting point.

Visit abovephone.com/pulse to take back control of your digital life—because privacy is freedom, and Above Phone makes that freedom possible.

Sound overwhelming? Above’s best-in-class support is built upon a team of REAL people.

Each purchase of a phone, laptop, or tablet comes with a 45-minute free support call, making your transition to Freedom Tech a breeze.

Make the Switch to Freedom Tech Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.