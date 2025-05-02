RFK Jr. Turns the Measles Narrative on Its Head | Daily Pulse

Story #1 - Mike Waltz is OUT—and the Iran war hawks are panicking.

This development comes just weeks after the media launched a relentless smear campaign against Pete Hegseth.

What’s really going on? It seems there’s a power struggle inside Trump’s team: some want war with Iran, others want peace.

Trump recently said he won’t be dragged into a war by Israel. He’s trying to make a deal with Iran but warned that if war is necessary, he’ll be the one calling the shots.

Israel isn’t waiting. Their defense minister is openly threatening to attack Iran, even as Trump tries to cool things down.

Now, there are rumors that businessman and peace negotiator Steve Witkoff could replace Waltz as Trump’s National Security Adviser. Within hours, the New York Post published a hit piece calling him an “idiot.”

That’s no coincidence.

Efforts to keep America out of endless wars finally appear to be gaining ground, and the pro-war crowd is losing its grip. This is what the American people voted for.

Story #2 - JP Morgan now says there's a 60% chance of a U.S. recession.

But economist Dr. Kirk Elliott believes the media is getting the story completely wrong.

Economists warn of collapse and a dying dollar.

Yet according to Dr. Elliott, there’s no reason to panic because this may actually be the moment America turns the tide.

Trump’s ongoing tariff war with China is shaking up the global economy. Countries are offloading U.S. Treasuries to weaken the dollar. But in the process, Dr. Elliott says they’re accidentally helping Trump accelerate his plan to bring manufacturing back to America.

Meanwhile, gold and silver prices are climbing fast. Dr. Elliott calls silver “the sleeper investment of the decade,” pointing to major growth potential as global demand keeps rising.

Short-term pain for America? Possibly. But long-term gain? Dr. Elliott believes this could be one of the greatest wealth-building moments of our generation—and those who move now may come out far ahead.

Story #3 - HHS Secretary RFK Jr. just appeared on NewsNation and left the entire panel stunned in silence.

It all started when Chris Cuomo asked him a question about measles.

Cuomo wanted to know how we deal with this issue.

Instead of caving into the fear, RFK Jr. completely flipped the narrative on its head, pointing out how the media obsesses over measles while autism rates explode.

And he did it with such precision that the audience ended up CLAPPING for him.

It was a moment you had to see to believe.

And it was the perfect example of how to dismantle false media narratives in real time. Watch.

Read more on this story.

