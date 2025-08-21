Farmland Seized, Families Betrayed: The Hidden Billionaire Land Grab | Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - Louisiana is exploiting outrage over Roblox’s predator scandal to push sweeping age-verification laws—critics warn it’s a Trojan horse for digital ID.

Instead of locking up predators or forcing Roblox to clean house, AG Liz Murrill wants Big Tech to impose restrictions that punish everyday users while criminals walk free.

Roblox, with 380 million monthly players, has hosted disturbing games like “XYZ Public Bathroom Simulator,” where kids are exposed to predators. YouTuber Schlep helped police arrest six offenders—only to be banned and silenced by Roblox. His work proved predators can be caught, yet lawmakers chose to target law-abiding adults instead.

We’ve seen this script before in Australia, the UK, and Canada: “protecting kids” is the excuse for rolling out global digital ID. The real danger isn’t just predators—it’s the rise of an online social credit system for everyone.

If governments can knock on your door over a Facebook post, why can’t they stop predators? Maria Zeee warns this nightmare is only beginning—and the destination should terrify us all. Watch her full report.

#ad: Want protection from surveillance, hacking, and even electromagnetic threats?

Escape Zone’s elite Faraday bags block GPS, Bluetooth, RFID skimming, and EMF—perfect for phones, laptops, wallets, and more.

Their premium ballistic backpack even combines Faraday shielding with Kevlar armor, giving you the upper hand in an unpredictable world.

Want to shield your body, too? Try their EMF-blocking beanies and blankets—because protection shouldn’t stop with your phone.

Whether it’s for you, your family, or someone you love—don’t leave it to chance.



Shop now at escapezone.com/pulse and protect what matters most.

Protect Yourself From ALL Signals

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

STORY #2 - 440 acres of Missouri farmland are being seized for a secretive data center—and furious residents say the deal was deliberately hidden from them.

In St. Charles, families only learned of the project weeks ago after non-disclosure agreements buried the details. Now they fear soaring bills, vanishing water, and the collapse of their community—all forced through without their consent.

At a chaotic town hall, neighbors said they only discovered the plan when a memo landed on their porch. Instead of answers, they were handed a staged spectacle—officials dodging questions, deflecting blame, and shuffling residents from booth to booth.

And Missouri isn’t alone. In Texas, another giant data hub is being pushed into a drought-stricken county. Critics warn billionaires are carving up towns to expand a surveillance state while silencing the very people who live there.

Is Missouri the first domino in a nationwide takeover? Watch Maria Zeee’s report now—before this agenda steamrolls America. The truth goes even deeper than you think.

#ad: Want to upgrade your health?

Richardson Nutritional Center has offered trusted, top-quality natural supplements for decades—supporting healing and wellness with everything from vitamins to therapeutic seeds.

Shop now at RNCstore.com and use code PULSE for 10% off sitewide!

See What RNCStore.com Has to Offer

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

STORY #3 - A bombshell has rocked Washington, D.C.—the chairman of the DC Police Union says crime stats were rigged to cover up the city’s true scale of violence.

Gregg Pemberton says senior officials pressured officers at crime scenes to downgrade reports. Shootings were erased as “incident reports,” robberies disguised as “thefts,” and burglaries softened into “unlawful entry.” For years, he argues, the public was fed a false picture of safety while crime raged beneath the surface.

Now the Department of Justice has launched an investigation led by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro. But the numbers don’t add up. Trump’s former interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin reported a 25% drop in violent crime this spring, while the White House insists the threat is still severe.

So which is it: Is D.C. safer than ever—or the scene of a massive crime cover-up? Watch Maria Zeee's explosive report and decide for yourself.

#ad: Want real freedom from inflation and Wall Street?

There’s one asset that’s transforming retirement wealth faster than anything else on the market: crypto inside an IRA.

Smart investors are moving fast as the crypto market outpaces investment returns on Wall Street.

Visit DailyPulseCrypto.com to start building real wealth in a crypto IRA you control and get up to $2,500 in free crypto when you open a qualifying account.

Book your free consultation at DailyPulseCrypto.com and supercharge your retirement today.

Supercharge Your Retirement Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

Thanks for watching. Follow us (@Zeee_Media and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another episode tomorrow. See you then.

Share