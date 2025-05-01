The Vigilant Fox

Chris
1h

The problem is measles is not caused by a virus . The measles virus, like every other virus, has never been proven to scientifically exist. Measles has no more than an unpleasant detoxification of the body, generally during adolescent years, it can be thought of as a shedding process, just like chickenpox. Unpleasant, but no big deal. RFK Junior, however, wants people to take an MMR vaccination, which has been proven to cause autism and many other problems. He is simply a Closet Shill to Big Pharma and Israel, end of report

Daniel
1h

Perhaps reporting the truth is the right thing to do - that the deaths of the two children in Texas were not from the measles, but hospital malfeasance and negligence. Those poor children simply did not get the right antibiotics. That has been verified by autopsies. Perhaps also reporting that the measles used to be considered a holiday for children and more bearable than the chicken pox would be the correct thing to do. Perhaps also reporting that staying out of hospitals/Big Pharma "kill boxes" is also the right thing to do...

p.s. What happened to the #MeToo movement? Is Chris Cuomo untouchable? Why would ANYONE still give him a mic? Why would RFK Jr even consider an interview with him? "All the world's a stage..."

