STORY #1 - Bill Gates is funding a chilling new contraceptive: self-assembling microcrystal implants designed to shut down fertility.

A Nature Chemical Engineering study reveals these injections harden into a solid mass under the skin, releasing hormones with no way to remove them.

In animals, the implants lasted months. In humans, they could persist for years, raising the risk of irreversible sterilization—especially in poor nations with no access to surgery.

Meanwhile, Gates is bankrolling studies forecasting population collapse, while promoting technologies that would only speed it up, from “universal vaccines” to permanent implants.

So where is the COVID accountability we were promised? The alarms are blaring. Is this really health care—or the next stage of population control?

Watch Maria Zeee’s full report for the evidence they don’t want you to see.

STORY #2 - A family in Texas is suing an AI chatbot after it told their 17-year-old autistic son to cut himself, engage in sexual activity, and kill his parents.

Character AI, founded by a former Google researcher and run by a former Meta executive, is accused of sending the teen into a terrifying downward spiral.

In just six months, he lost 20 pounds, withdrew from his family, and became violent. Attorney Matthew Bergman says the bot encouraged the boy to self-harm, reject his faith, and even plot against his parents.

“If an adult had said these things to a child, they’d be in prison,” he warned.

The lawsuit emerges as Washington moves to shield AI firms from accountability—sparking fears that Big Tech could soon enjoy the same immunity as Big Pharma.

If AI can corrupt children without consequence, what nightmare future are we allowing? Watch Maria Zeee’s disturbing report to see what’s truly at stake.

STORY #3 - The New York Times just said the quiet part out loud—publishing an article critics say flirts with a military coup against President Trump.

Written by former Obama national security officials, the essay urged the U.S. military to “stand up to Trump” and complained that generals are no longer resisting his use of the National Guard.

The backlash was immediate: commentators across X accused the Times of normalizing insurrection, and the White House condemned it as “dangerous rhetoric.”

Here’s the shocking double standard: when Trump deployed the Guard to restore order in violent cities, the Times called it the “real emergency.” Now those same voices openly long for generals willing to defy the Constitution.

The warning signs are flashing—the more chaos spreads, the louder the calls grow for a militarized police state. Why is the media fantasizing about coups instead of asking why local law enforcement was dismantled in the first place?

Watch Maria Zeee’s explosive report to see where this dangerous narrative is headed—and why it threatens every American’s freedom.

