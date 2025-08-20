Elites Losing Control: Belief in God Explodes Among Youth | Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - The WEF just investigated itself, cleared Klaus Schwab of all wrongdoing, and handed the reins of power to BlackRock’s Larry Fink.

BlackRock controls $10 trillion in assets—more than every nation on earth except the U.S. and China. And now its CEO, infamous for saying “we have to force behaviors,” sits at the top of the WEF.

This is the same firm that priced Americans out of home ownership with build-to-rent schemes, turning the dystopian mantra “you’ll own nothing and be happy” into reality.

These elites aren’t like us. They’ve never worried about bills, never lived paycheck to paycheck, yet they dictate how we live, what we own, and even what we believe.

Agenda 2030 isn’t coming—it’s already here. Watch Maria Zeee’s report before the next phase rolls out.

STORY #2 - Putin and Zelensky could sit down face-to-face within two weeks—thanks to Trump’s push to end the war.

Fresh off his Alaska summit with Putin, Trump revealed he called the Russian president again Monday. Putin agreed in principle to meet with Zelensky, with Trump pledging to later join for trilateral peace talks.

After six hours of tense negotiations with European leaders in Washington, Trump said he was “very happy” with the progress—framing it as the first real opening to end nearly four years of bloodshed.

But even as hopes rise, the world remains on edge. German leaders warn citizens may soon face forced conscription. Iran’s top military advisers insist they are still “in a stage of war” with Israel. And Kim Jong Un is rapidly expanding his nuclear arsenal, brushing off every overture from Seoul.

Is this the breakthrough that changes history—or the calm before the storm? Watch Maria Zeee’s report for the full picture.

STORY #3 - Belief in God is exploding among Britain’s youth—surging nearly 200% in just four years.

For decades, Christianity was in decline. By 2021, Christians had fallen into the minority in England and Wales. But something unexpected is happening—and the tide is turning fast.

YouGov’s tracker shows belief in God among 18–24 year olds has rocketed from 16% to 45%. Church attendance is rising too, with nearly 6 million worshippers gathering monthly, up from 3.7 million in 2018.

Even more shocking, priests say young people are turning away from “woke” churches and back to tradition, discipline, and liturgical worship.

The elites wanted Christianity destroyed. Instead, a revival is breaking out as an entire generation returns to Jesus Christ.

Maria Zeee reveals why this is happening—and why it terrifies those in power.

Thanks for watching. Follow us (@Zeee_Media and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another episode tomorrow. See you then.

