Nord Stream Solved, Gov Spying Intensifies, & Carney Capitulates to Trump | Daily Pulse

Story #1 - Trump just dropped another subtle but telling clue about who blew up the Nord Stream pipeline.

ZeroHedge—not CNN, not the Times—was the one bold enough to break the silence during a recent Oval Office press conference.

“Now that you’re president again, would you consider launching a formal investigation into what happened and who actually did it?” the reporter asked.

Trump didn’t flinch.

“Well, probably if I asked certain people, I’d be able to tell you without having to waste a lot of money on an investigation,” he said.

“But I think a lot of people know who blew it up.”

Trump’s clue that “If I asked certain people, I’d be able to tell you without having to waste a lot of money on an investigation” points to something that we are all thinking.

In February 2023, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh published a report titled “How America Took Out the Nord Stream Pipeline” on his Substack.

In this article, Hersh alleges that the United States, with assistance from Norway, orchestrated the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines in September 2022.

The operation was reportedly ordered by President Joe Biden and coordinated by the CIA.

In an April 2023 interview with Tucker Carlson, Trump was asked directly, “Who blew up the Nord Stream pipeline?”

He replied, “I don’t want to get our country in trouble, so I won’t answer it. But I can tell you who it wasn’t — was Russia.”

In February 2024, when Tucker Carlson pressed Putin on this issue, Putin joked that Carlson blew up the Nord Stream pipeline.

Carlson said, “I was busy that day. I did not blow up Nord Stream. Thank you, though.”

“You personally may have an alibi, but the CIA has no such alibi,” Putin replied.

Watch as Maria expertly unpacks all these moments in the video below.

Story #2 - The IRS quietly obtained data from over 14,000 Coinbase (crypto) users without a warrant, including wallet addresses and transaction logs.

Americans are now receiving threatening letters asking if they’d like to “come clean” on past filings.

This is happening with no court order, and most users had no idea their information had been handed over.

At the same time, a cloned version of Signal used by U.S. officials was hacked—proving once again that even so-called “encrypted” apps can’t be trusted.

These aren’t isolated incidents. They’re part of a growing pattern:

• Big Tech is handing over your data

• Government agencies are watching everything

• Even private crypto wallets and chats aren’t safe

The message is clear: If you don’t control the hardware and hold your own keys, it’s not your data.

Watch Hakeem Anwar break all this down.

Story #3 - Trump just steamrolled Mark Carney on his first official visit as Canadian Prime Minister—and did it with a smile.

Carney walked into the Oval Office fresh off a campaign where he vowed to cut ties with the U.S.

But when the cameras rolled, he folded.

He praised Trump’s “transformational leadership,” echoed his policies on the economy, border security, and fentanyl, and even pledged to boost Canada’s military spending.

Then came Trump’s pitch: Why is the U.S. subsidizing Canada to the tune of $200 billion? Why not just annex it and give Canadians better healthcare, stronger defense, and lower taxes?

Carney nervously insisted Canada “isn’t for sale,” but Trump didn’t flinch. “Never say never,” he replied—twice.

And just before wrapping, Trump dropped a bombshell: a historic announcement is coming “as big as it gets”—just before his trip to the Middle East.

This wasn’t a meeting. It was a live masterclass in pressure, positioning, and power.

Watch as Maria Zee breaks down every move in this stunning Oval Office showdown.

Thanks for reading! Watch the full, uninterrupted episode with Maria Zeee below.

