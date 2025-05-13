Markets Soar as Trump Clinches Major Tariff Reduction Agreement with China | Daily Pulse

Story #1 - Markets are SOARING after Trump clinched a major tariff reduction agreement with China.

President Trump stood before reporters and announced what he called a “total reset” in U.S.-China relations, marking a seismic shift in global trade.

The deal: both countries will reduce tariffs imposed after April 2 to just 10% for a 90-day cooling-off period while negotiations continue on deeper structural issues.

Trump made it clear: this isn’t about decoupling from China. It’s about leverage, fairness, and smart diplomacy.

The result? A dramatic rally on Wall Street.

The Dow surged over 1,050 points. The S&P 500 jumped 3%. Tech stocks exploded—Meta, Amazon, and Starbucks soared more than 7%, and Tesla climbed over 6%. Even Best Buy, which had warned of tariff-induced price hikes, popped 5%.

Once again, Trump proved he’s the master of negotiation. His bold, high-stakes tactics may look chaotic at first, but in the end, he keeps delivering undeniable results.

Watch as Maria Zeee breaks down the full story.

Story #2 - Ukrainian President Zelensky is now “ready to meet” Putin for peace talks.

The talks are reportedly scheduled for Thursday in Turkey, following Russia’s call for a ceasefire and a return to the Istanbul framework.

Zelensky said Ukraine is willing to engage diplomatically and that “the killings must stop.”

This marks a dramatic shift. But will we actually see peace?

President Trump recently weighed in with his take, and it’s one you won’t want to miss.

Story #3 - President Trump just did what every other politician only talked about—he took a sledgehammer to Big Pharma.

With the stroke of a pen, he signed an executive order that could slash drug prices by as much as 80%.

RFK Jr. stepped up and revealed why no one else—not even Bernie Sanders—ever followed through with such an action.

“It’s one of these promises that politicians make to their constituents, knowing that they’ll never have to do it,” Kennedy explained.

Why not? Because the system was never meant to be fixed.

“There’s at least one pharmaceutical lobbyist for every congressman, every Senator on Capitol Hill, and every member of the Supreme Court,” he added.

But today, the price gouging ends.

The media tried to ruin the moment—but couldn’t. The story was too big, too impactful, and too undeniably positive for the American people to spin.

Watch as Maria Zeee breaks down the full details of this huge story.

