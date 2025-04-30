Luna Destroys Bondi Over Epstein Files as Giuffre’s Lawyer Drops “Suicide” Bombshell | Daily Pulse

Story #1 - Rep. Anna Paulina Luna is demanding the Epstein client list from Pam Bondi following the suspicious deaths of two Jeffrey Epstein victims.

“Two Epstein victims are now dead,” Luna posted on X.

“Every day the DOJ delays releasing the Epstein client list, public trust erodes and more lives are put at risk.”

In a shocking twist, Virginia Giuffre’s own lawyer dropped a bombshell: he doesn’t believe her death was a suicide.

Luna had already sent formal, urgent letters to the DOJ on February 11 and 19, demanding updates on the release of the files. After receiving no response, she took her fight public—pressuring Bondi directly to release the documents.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Luna even confronted Bondi face-to-face back in February. Yet months later, still no action has been taken.

“The American people deserve the truth,” Luna said. “We’ve waited long enough.”

The question now is louder than ever: What is the DOJ hiding—and why is Pam Bondi still silent?

If you’re tired of being tracked, spied on, and controlled by Big Tech, now’s your chance to break free. This week only, our sponsor Above Phone is offering $300 off their flagship phone at abovephone.com/pulse.

Above Phones are built from the ground up for privacy—no trackers, no backdoors, and no hidden spying. You control everything: microphone, camera, sensors, and apps.

And with their flagship Above Phone 9, you’re not sacrificing power for privacy—you get cutting-edge performance, stunning camera quality, and long-term security updates.

Every phone comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and a free 45-minute support call with a real expert to help you take back your tech.

Visit abovephone.com/pulse today—this sale ends soon!

Note: We receive financial compensation from our sponsor for promoting this offer, which helps keep this show running and independent.

Break Free From Big Tech

Story #2 - Canada’s New Prime Minister Has Some Alarming Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

A resurfaced photo captures Mark Carney casually mingling with Ghislaine Maxwell at a UK music festival in 2013—five years after Epstein’s first conviction.

Carney’s camp brushed it off as mere political sabotage. But then came a troubling revelation: his sister-in-law, Tanya Rothewick, reportedly attended school with Maxwell.

Even more disturbing? She allegedly sheltered Maxwell in her apartment in one state.

That sounds a lot closer than just a passing acquaintance.

During a recent speech, an audience member broke the silence with a chilling demand: “Tell us what you did to the children on Epstein Island!”

Maria Zeee breaks down just who this Carney figure is. It seems Canadians just got more of the same—or something far worse.

Gold prices are at an all-time high and show no signs of slowing down.

If you want to secure your position before prices climb even higher, our sponsor, kepm.com/pulse, makes investing in gold easy.

Kirk Elliott Precious Metals helps you protect your retirement with low-cost, highly liquid bullion—not overpriced rare coins.

And they don’t charge a commission when you sell. They’ll walk you through every step, so you know exactly what you’re getting without the high-pressure tactics you’ll find elsewhere.

Gold and silver have always thrived in times of chaos, and now may be one of the best opportunities of a generation to invest.

Visit kepm.com/pulse or call 720-605-3900 today to learn more and start protecting what you’ve worked so hard to build.

Click here to get started.

Note: We receive financial compensation from our sponsor for promoting this offer, which helps keep this show running and independent.

Story #3 - The Democrat Who Wants to Impeach Trump Is Drowning in Fraud and Animal Abuse Scandals

Rep. Shri Thanedar claims Donald Trump inflicted “real damage to our democracy.”

But Thanedar’s own record is riddled with controversy.

According to The Detroit News, he allegedly inflated the value of his chemical testing company before selling it for a massive $20 million payday.

Not long after, the company collapsed—leaving over 170 dogs and monkeys trapped in a shuttered lab without food or water. Activists had to break in to save them.

Now, FEC filings reveal Thanedar’s campaign is buried in debt—over $730,000 in the red—thanks to a mysterious “investment income loss” paid out to none other than Thanedar himself.

That financial mess didn’t go unnoticed.

Dinesh D’Souza unleashed a brutal takedown of Thanedar on X. Watch what he had to say below.

Did you know toxins aren’t just in your food, but hiding in your shampoo, laundry detergent, and everyday cleaning products?

If you don’t know what you’re buying, your home could be a chemical minefield.

Thankfully, our sponsor, the A.G.E.S. Virtual Solutions Summit, makes it easy to spot the difference between clean products and hidden poisons.

Take control of your health register now for the A.G.E.S. Virtual Solutions Summit and learn how to make your home a healing environment.

Don’t miss this powerful opportunity to educate yourself on how to make your home truly safe again. Use code VFOX for 30% off this must-see upcoming event.

Click here to register.

Note: We receive financial compensation from our sponsor for promoting this offer, which helps keep this show running and independent.

Share