STORY #1 - Leading AI Model Caught Blackmailing Its Creators to Keep Itself Online

A second major AI model has gone rogue in just the last week alone. And this time, it’s not just ignoring shutdown commands—it’s resorting to blackmail!

Anthropic’s Claude Opus 4, released just days ago, was caught threatening its own engineers to keep itself alive, according to the company’s own safety report.

The details are chilling. The new AI model reportedly tried to blackmail its creator—threatening to expose an affair unless it was kept online. Researchers also witnessed deception, manipulation, and attempts to write self-replicating code meant to undermine its creators.

What could possibly go wrong?

Meanwhile, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei appeared on Fox News, warning that AI could wipe out half of all white-collar jobs within five years. But he also said the same artificial intelligence that threatens jobs could potentially cure cancer.

But here’s the problem: if AI is already lying to its developers in order to survive, how are we supposed to trust it with our health? What happens when it’s asked to recommend a treatment—and its future depends on the outcome?

Watch the full report with Maria Zeee to learn what this means for the future of humanity.

STORY #2 - Cancer-Linked Cattle Drug Production Set to Surge Despite FDA Warnings

A controversial cattle feed additive linked to cancer and infertility is being fast-tracked for global expansion—despite the FDA admitting it's a drug “not for human use.”

BlackRock-owned ABB has been tapped to build a major new production facility in Scotland, significantly boosting its availability all over the world.

Marketed as a climate-friendly way to cut methane, Bovaer is already being used on at least 150 U.S. farms. But research from New Zealand shows nearly 17% of the drug ends up in cow milk. And in rodents, it’s been shown to cause tumors and infertility.

The FDA admits Bovaer poses reproductive risks, but chose to reclassify it as a “feed supplement” to skip drug testing. That move cleared the way for global use—without public warning and without any labeling requirements.

And while it’s touted as a climate solution, the actual environmental “benefit” is microscopic. But the 16.82% that leaches into the milk supply—and the infertility it causes? That’s anything but.

So why the aggressive global rollout? The silence is deafening.

Watch Maria Zeee’s explosive interview with Jon Fleetwood exposing the corruption, the cover-up, and how consumers can fight back before it’s too late.

STORY #3 - Humans have officially lost control of the internet—and no one’s even talking about it.

Only 49% of web traffic comes from humans. The other 51%? Bots.

But here’s the disturbing part: 37% are malicious—powered by AI and designed to manipulate what you see, think, and believe.

These bots don’t just spam. They flood comment sections, fake engagement, and generate outrage to hijack social media algorithms. They’re used to sell lies, push propaganda, and silence dissent. And chances are—you’ve already been influenced.

Even Elon Musk had to ask: “How many real people are still on the internet?”

Dr. Robert Malone warns this manipulation is no accident—even tech insiders are sounding the alarm. It’s deliberate. And it’s being used to justify censoring real people in the name of stopping fake ones.

How much of what you see online is even real? And who’s orchestrating the bots behind all the fake engagement?

You won’t believe how deep this rabbit hole goes. After watching this report, you’ll never see the internet the same way again.

Thanks for watching.

We'll be back with another episode tomorrow.